Angry Aldi shoppers ‘refuse’ to use supermarket’s new self-service tills

ALDI shoppers have threatened to boycott the supermarket’s new self-service checkout system.

The budget store’s bid to introduce the checkouts has been slammed by some loyal customers who claim they will never use them. Aldi’s checkout staff have a nationwide reputation for being breathtakingly quick and efficient, sometimes almost too fast. But despite the popularity of their super-rapid staff, the German supermarket chain said they would be rolling out the self-service tills in four more stores after a “successful” trial at their Glascote store in Staffordshire.

An Aldi spokesperson said: “Following positive feedback, we’ve extended our trial of self-service checkouts to four more locations to further improve the customer experience.” But Aldi loyalists – of which there are increasingly large numbers in the UK – have hit back at the prospect.

Many facebook users were quick to state they would not be using the tills, with a one going as far as proclaiming they will “never” use the system. One user said: “I wouldn’t use them. Pay for staff checkouts a lot of us like a bit of chat with a real person, not a machine.” A second added: “A machine doing a person’s job? Outrageous!!! A machine can never give you a personal touch.” Another said: “Self service is taking away people’s income and will be slower using a machine. No machine can go as fast as an Aldi till operator!”

A fourth added: “Well, I won’t be using them.” The four new locations for self-service tills are the Aldi stores in Woodgate in Leicester, Manchester Arndale Centre, Bishop’s Stortford in Hertfordshire and Bedford. However, some shoppers did support the idea of being able to use self-service tills at Aldi stores. One user said: “At last, hate having to queue when you only have a few bits.” Another added: “I think it’s a great idea and a way for a bargain superstore to keep the prices even lower, six tills, one staff member, the rest will be busy loading the shelves as they can never keep up. “I like hands-off service, to be honest.”

This backlash comes as Aldi was named one of the best – and most affordable – supermarkets offering a Valentine’s Day dine-in meal for two. The chain is offering it’s customers a dine-in deal that won’t break the bank. The popular discounter is launching a range of starters, mains, sides, and desserts for the romantic day, including steak and heart-shaped pancakes. However, unlike other supermarkets, the deal – which launches in stores on February 11 – isn’t a set price. Instead, how much you pay will depend on what items you pick from its so-called Specially Selected range.