‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Update Brings Seasonal Events, Limited-Time Shops, Villagers

“Animal Crossing: New Horizons” players are getting a heaping helping of new content with the latest game update.

Starting April 23, players can look forward to a series of updates, including new characters, features, and limited-time events.

First off, the character Leif will begin heading out to player islands with a selection of flower seeds, shrubs, and other greenery to purchase. Leif’s Garden Shop will appear at random times to help beautify any island.

Following the new update, the character Jolly Redd will begin showing up in his boat to sell artwork to characters on the user’s island. He’ll also come with a variety of different furniture. However, not every single piece of art he brings over is unique. Some of it is actually counterfeit. If players end up purchasing legitimate, rare art, it can be donated to Blathers at the island museum and then used to establish an art gallery.

Beyond the new characters making an appearance in-game, there are a series of events to look forward to. From April 23 through May 4, the Nature Day celebration will take place, with special Nook Miles challenges up for garbs that focus on villagers planting trees, watering flowers, and beautifying the island.

From May 1 through May 7, the May Day Tour will allow players to use a one-time May Day Ticket at the in-game airport to visit a special island that’s different from what’s already in the game. There’s a special “familiar” visitor there as well that Nintendo is teasing that may put a smile on players’ faces as well.

From May 18 through May 31, it’s International Museum Day, where players can take part in a fun Stamp rally. They’ll receive a stamp card that can earn stamps while collecting insects, fossils, and dish around different museum exhibits for a special reward when the stamp card is filled up.

Lastly, from June 1 through June 30, players can visit Harvey’s island to meet Reese and Cyrus, who have just been married. There are opportunities to take plenty of fun anniversary photos here and receive wedding-themed items.

Nintendo will continue to roll out additional updates as the months wear on.