Ann Widdecombe lashes out at Boris Johnson for disappointing Big Ben decision

ANN WIDDECOMBE attacked the government’s decision to not bong Big Ben on Brexit day and insisted it was a “disappointing” choice.

Brexit Party MEP Ann Widdecombe broke into a rant complaining about the government’s decision to not allow Big Ben to bong on January 31 2020, Brexit deal. While on LBC The MEP argued the day marked a new direction for Britain and would be “momentous.” She added the country would start to come together now as decisive action had been taken regarding Brexit.

She said: “I am very disappointed that Big Ben isn’t going to chime. “This is because in all momentous occasions in British history Big Ben has chimed. “Whether you were for or against Brexit this is momentous. “This is something new and a new path for Britain.

“I think it should have been marked with chimes. “But as it is, Downing Street is going to have a light display of a digital clock. “Nigel Farage is going to have a party on Parliament Square so I’m sure bongs will be recorded there. “We will still be celebrating and marking something new.”

LBC host Anrew Castle then questioned whether this moment would bring the country together. Ms Widdecombe continued: “ Well, the country will come together now that the deal is done. “The real divisions have been caused by the fact that after 2016 a decisive course was not taken. “Those that had lost thought there may be a chance to reverse this after all.”

