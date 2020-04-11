Annecy International Animation Film Fest Canceled Amid Pandemic

Touted as the world’s number one event for animation films, the Annecy International Animation Film Festival has sadly been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The festival was going to celebrate its 60th anniversary this year.

Taking it to Twitter, the organizing committee noted that they have been trying to find every single way to make sure that this year’s event takes place without any difficulties. But due to the complications and restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus outbreak, the organizers have decided to cancel the 2020 edition.

The organization also shared a detailed statement about the cancellation of the event on its official website.

The statement explained that the film festival was all set to come up with another great event but admitted that it would be impossible to organize an event in June with so many people because of the deadly illness.

“It is with tremendous disappointment that we are resigned to canceling the Annecy 2020 edition. We were so looking forward to greeting you as we do every year in June, in Annecy, the animation film capital of the world,” the statement read.

The organizers also insisted that the decision was made out of “respect” to all the health care professionals who have been working tirelessly on the front lines. The organizers further added that the worsening situations compelled them to take such a drastic step.

“But today, the rationale and the international situation compel us to act with lucidity and responsibility. To show our respect and our deep gratitude to the health care providers, as well as all those who choose solidarity and the public interest,” the statement read.

The 60th anniversary of the event will now be celebrated in June 2021.

The festival is the number one film festival for international filmmakers and studios to showcase their best work. Last year, “I Lost My Body” was screened at the festival and went on to garner universal acclaim. The French animation film picked up a nomination at the 92nd Academy Awards and the Critics’ Choice Awards.

Last year, Disney showed the first footage of “Frozen 2” during the festival.

The Annecy International Animation Film Festival is the latest event to join the ever-growing list of cultural events that are either getting canceled or postponed. Other festivals that have been postponed or canceled are the Cannes Film Festival (postponed), Met Gala (postponed), Glastonbury (canceled), Tribeca Film Festival (postponed), Coachella (postponed), and Eurovision Song Contest (canceled).