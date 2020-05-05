ANOTHER Russian minister diagnosed with Covid-19, after PM ends up in hospital

Russia’s Minister of Construction and Housing, as well as his deputy, have been hospitalized with coronavirus. This comes a day after PM Mikhail Mishustin informed the president he was being admitted to hospital due to Covid-19.

The ministry’s press service broke the news on Vladimir Yakushev’s test late on Friday. While he and his deputy, Dmitry Volkov, have been hospitalized, another of Yakushev’s deputies, Nikita Stasishin, has stepped up as acting minister.

“I’ll be treated at one of the city’s clinics, in the care of medics. I’ll be keeping in close touch,” the minister said.

Yakushev is the second of Russia’s top officials to get the coronavirus. Late on Thursday, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said he was diagnosed with the disease.

