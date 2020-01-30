Anthony Joshua could have a ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ after Eddie Hearn confirms talks

Anthony Joshua could follow in the footsteps of Muhammad Ali.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed Anthony Joshua could have his own ‘Rumble in the Jungle’. Hearn said he has held meetings which could see Joshua fight in the Democratic Republic of Congo, as Muhammad Ali did in 1974.

Ali famously knocked out George Foreman in the ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ in Kinshasa, Zaire [as the DRC was known]after deploying the rope-a-dope tactic in one of the sport’s most iconic fights. Hearn told the BBC: “It’s probably the most famous venue, or fight, of all time. “The DRC is looking to regenerate the stadium. That’s special, that’s legacy. That’s career defining. “There have been meetings held about that. It’s pie in the sky at the moment but the approach is there and its something we’ll have to look at.

“He [Joshua] wants to create a legacy in the sport. When you look at the resumé, he’s boxed everywhere you can in the UK, at Madison Square Garden, Saudi Arabia. “To put Africa, China and the Far East on the resume, that’s when you get to global star status. He has no interest in that but he wants to create history.” While Hearn hopes Joshua will be able to fight in Africa, he expects the 30-year-old’s next fight to be in Britain. He said: ”We want the fight in the UK at the end of May or early June.

“It’s time to come home. If you asked him where he wants his next fight to be he’d say London, so that’s what we’re going to try and deliver. “Obviously [Kubrat] Pulev must be in agreement with that and hopefully we can get it over the line.” The fight against Kubrat Pulev would be Joshua’s first since he regained his titles against Andy Ruiz Jr last year.

The Brit cruised to a points decision victory over Ruiz to avenge his shock defeat in New York. If Joshua returns to the UK for his next fight, it would be his first fight on home soil since 2018, when he beat Alexander Povetkin. Pulev is Joshua’s mandatory IBF challenger and a deal for the fight is expected to be agreed within a fortnight.