Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury a step closer as promoters enter unification title bout talks

Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed he’s held talks with Tyson Fury’s representative Bob Arum in an attempt to hash out a heavyweight title unification fight. A mega-money showdown between the Brits is within touching distance following Fury’s momentous victory over Deontay Wilder last weekend.

‘The Gypsy King’ recorded a seventh-round TKO victory over the previously-undefeated American to claim the WBC heavyweight title and become a two-time champion. There are, however, two significant roadblocks preventing the long-awaited Battle of Britain from happening this year. One of those is the trilogy fight clause place in Fury’s contract to rematch Wilder, which the American intends to trigger. The second is Joshua’s mandatory defence of his IBF title, which he’s currently on course to defend against Kubrat Pulev later this year.

There is a small light at the end of the tunnel, however, as both Fury and Pulev are represented by Arum’s Top Rank promotions. And Hearn is hoping Arum can get Pulev to step aside and fight the winner of the bout, which has the potential to be the biggest contest in the history of British boxing. “I think when you talk about undisputed, I think the window is very small,” Hearn told Seconds Out. “And the window might be next. “Because what’s going to happen is; Bob’s Arum’s got Tyson Fury and Kubrat Pulev, right? So he can manoeuvre that situation.

“If Bob came to us tomorrow and said, ‘I’ve got great news. I’ve got Pulev to wait, do you want to do Fury? It’s done for June, July; right?” Hearn, however, believes Wilder’s rubber match clause could throw a spanner into the works. “Then there’s Wilder. Wilder, who I don’t know if he’s officially exercised a rematch clause, he says he’s going to – will do it anyway,” the Matchroom Boxing chief added. “Because he might be thinking, ‘Listen, even if I get paid off to step aside, I’ve got to exercise the rematch clause.’ “But once you’re paying him off, paying him off, paying him off, then it gets harder and harder to do. So we kind of wait.

“And I’ve spoke to MTK, I’ve spoke to Bob Arum and said, ‘Let me know if that’s even a possibility.’ “And right now, the focus is kind of like, ‘Let’s get the Pulev fight signed,’ which will be done in the next couple of days, ‘and then if there is an opportunity over the next couple of weeks, we’ll see.’” When pressed further on his conversation with Arum, Hearn said: “Bob wants to make Fury-Joshua. It’s one of the biggest fights of all time. Certainly one of the biggest fights in boxing by a mile right now. So everybody wants to make. But it’s a case of when. “If they do rematch, I just hope it’s in July. Because then we can do the winner in November, December.

“If they wait until September, October; then also don’t forget about Dillian Whyte in the mandatory for February of next year. “Then we start losing belts. Listen: If we lose belts, we lose belts. But wouldn’t it be great to do it for the undisputed heavyweight championship? Particularly with two Brits.” The opportunity for two Brits to vie for the title of undisputed heavyweight champion of the world may not come around again if Pulev and Wilder end up facing Joshua and Fury later this year. Hearn is well aware of that fact and has vowed to do everything in his power to make the fight happen, telling ESPN: “I will do everything I can to make that fight.”

