Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury talks called ‘b******’ as Eddie Hearn branded ‘disrespectful’

Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury could happen at the end of this year.

Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren has labelled Eddie Hearn’s claim that conversations are ongoing to make Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury as ‘b*******’. Fury and Joshua hold all the belts in the heavyweight division and are on a collision course to fight each other later this year.

Joshua regained the WBA, WBO and IBF titles he lost to Andy Ruiz Jr last summer with a dominant performance in the rematch back in December in Saudi Arabia. Fury took the WBC strap off Wilder last month with a brutal seventh-round TKO victory over the American. Hearn has talked up the possibility of staging Joshua vs Fury later this year. JUST IN: Anthony Joshua explains how Fury’s mental health woes helped vs Wilder

But Joshua still has to fight IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev in June while Fury is likely going to rematch Wilder in July. Hearn is hopeful a deal in principle, which could see the winners of Joshua-Pulev and Wilder-Fury fight each other, can be reached soon. Hearn says he’s talked to Fury’s U.S. promoter Bob Arum about the fight. But Warren says that is ‘b*******’ and slammed Hearn as disrespectful. DON’T MISS Tyson Fury promoter says Eddie Hearn is being ‘fanciful with truth’ Tyson Fury hasn’t got ‘concussive punch’ and will lose to Joshua Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury may be pushed back by ‘big problem’

“Those talks have not taken place, that is bulls**t,” Warren said. “The only way that fight gets done is when all of the interested parties sit down to get on with it. “A lot is being said, but the reality is there is a rematch for Fury v Wilder and Joshua has a mandatory. “Eddie cannot keep putting this stuff out because it is disrespectful.”

Arum added that there’s no point talking about a deal for Fury and Joshua yet, because AJ could lose to Pulev, a client of the legendary promoter. “Don’t just assume that Joshua will still be around at the end of the year because I don’t think he will be, I think Pulev will beat him,” said Arum. “The idea of talks now is ludicrous. “If everyone comes through, of course we are interested, but the time is not now.”