Anti-vaxxer NRL star REJECTS league’s ‘compulsory’ request for all players to get the flu jab

Outspoken anti-vaxxer footy star Bryce Cartwright has refused to follow the NRL’s call for all players to vaccinate ahead of the league’s return to action on May 28.

The Gold Coast Titans back-rower, 25, has been one of the NRL’s most prominent critics of vaccines, with his wife Shanelle revealing last year the couple would not be giving jabs to their children Koa, two, and Naia, one.

The NRL on Monday said compulsory flu shots would form part of the Project Apollo Player Protocols in place to ensure players minimise the spread of the coronavirus.

But despite the overwhelming scientific evidence showing the benefit of vaccinations, Cartwright has told team officials he will reject the jab, The Daily Telegraph reported.

Experts behind the NRL’s strategy for a return to play are enforcing the measure on those with the flu are more likely to suffer severely from the coronavirus.

League officials have made clear only the league’s chief medical officer Dr Paul Bloomfield can authorise exceptions to the vaccinations on a ‘case-by-case basis’.

Mrs Cartwright said last year convincing her husband to see the what she misguidedly believes are the ‘harms of vaccination’ had ‘taken some work’, but he eventually came around.

‘I remember he (Bryce) was so defensive when I first brought it up and got angry at me for even suggesting that we shouldn’t vaccinate,’ Mrs Cartwright said at the time.

But in June 2019, Cartwright’s team confirmed he would be forced to sit out of their highly anticipated clash with the Brisbane Broncos after he came down with the flu.

The sportsman was mocked online, with one fan saying ‘if only there were a vaccine’ to avoid catching the deadly illness.

‘How good does the flu shot look now,’ another wrote alongside emojis of a face laughing.

Others were more concerned about the safety of the couple’s children, who are now exposed to the illness.

‘Imagine knowing you didn’t take a simple preventative measure for your kid AND then you infect your kid with your virus as well,’ one person said.

‘I truly hope he stays away from his kids.’

‘The irony is sweet.’

The couple received backlash after they came out as anti-vaxxers.

Health authorities have warned that not immunising children threatens the public’s ‘herd immunity’ against disease.

‘Immunisation is a safe and effective way to protect you and your children from harmful, contagious diseases. It also safeguards the health of other people, now and for future generations,’ the Australian government’s health department says.

‘Before vaccination campaigns in the 1960s and 1970s, diseases like tetanus, diphtheria, and whooping cough killed thousands of children. Today, it is extremely rare to die from these diseases in Australia.’