AP Week in Pictures, North America

April 24-April 30, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the North America region.

This week´s selection includes healthcare workers reacting to the applause at Brooklyn´s Kings County Hospital Center during the coronavirus pandemic in New York; a provisional election judge reviewing paperwork at a voting center as voters arrive to cast their ballot in the 7th Congressional District special election in Baltimore; a pedestrian waiting for a Chicago Transit Authority bus as several COVID-19 public service messages are projected on screens; and a PSE&G utility worker watching the Navy´s Blue Angels and the Air Force´s Thunderbirds conduct “a collaborative salute” to honor those battling the viral outbreak with a flyover of New York and New Jersey.

The gallery was curated by photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: https://apimagesblog.com