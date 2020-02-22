Apex Legends DOWN: Server Status latest as EA hit by Origin issues

APEX Legends is down today with the latest server status update suggesting that this is being caused by an outage on EA’s end.
PS4, PC and Xbox One gamers appear to be having issues connecting to Apex Legends servers today.
The problems started earlier with reports of EA servers being down for other games.
This includes big titles like FIFA 20 and Star Wars Battlefront 2, and now comprises Apex Legends.
From what has been shared so far, it appears that Apex Legends players are struggling to sign in and some are seeing error codes when trying to use EA Origin.
The latest message from EA’s support team confirms that there are issues today on several platforms with its services.
“We’re aware of a problem currently impacting EA and EA Help services, so you may have trouble reaching us,” a message from the support team reads.
“We’re working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, and we’ll keep you informed.”
However, so far, there has been nothing posted directly about the outage regarding Apex Legends.
A message from one fan reads: “While Apex legends may be down, Titanfall 2 is still up so go play that in the meantime!”
Another adds: “So I just tried to log on to Apex and it said that I am unable to sign into my EA account. I have a code 100 when I went to the website for additional information. The website is down as well, anybody have any ideas what’s going on.”
It’s unclear what has caused today’s Apex Legends outage or how long it might last. Based on EA server issues in the past, there’s a good chance that this will be fixed in a timely fashion.