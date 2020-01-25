Apex Legends Forge: Season 4’s new Legend will be brawling in February

DEVELOPERS Respawn Entertainment have announced that Apex Legends Season 4 will feature the release of Forge, a new Legends character who will be brawling onto PS4, Xbox One and PC in February.

Apex Legends Season 4 news was officially announced during a dev stream today, which included the big reveal of the new character, Forge. Apex Legends fans have probably heard the name before via a few leaks during 2019 but this was the first time they got a good look at the new Legends coming to the game. Forge is described as a brawler character and someone who is also a five-time hyper-Fighting Federation Champion. “Confident yet humble, Forge uses his size, strength, and heavy-duty Shatter Gauntlets to batter his opponents into submission,” the official Forge description page adds. Forge will be getting up close and personal with gamers on February 4, as part of the big Apex Legends Season 4 release. The new Apex Legends character will be the first to be ‘corporate-sponsored’ another fact that will help him stick out from the crowd.

Hammond Robotics will be his backers and that’s a nice little Easter egg for fans of the original Titanfall games. The dev stream also confirmed that this Hammond tie-in will go further than just sponsoring Forge in Apex Legends Season 4. World’s Edge will be changing and while we don’t know how yet, we do know it will be big and that Hammond Robotics is involved. A clue for what might be happening during Season 4 was also provided today after we learnt its official name will be Assimilation. It’s a rather robotic word to be using and certainly sounds like a hostile takeover is in the offing. Fans can also expect the new Sniper Rifle – The Sentinel – to be added alongside the new character and map changes. Fans can also expect more teasers and reveals before Apex Legends Season 4 arrive in early February 2020.