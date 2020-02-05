Apex Legends patch notes: Season 4 update live with full Battle Pass news

: It won’t be long before gamers on PS4, Xbox One and PC are updating their Apex Legends versions to Season 4.

The Sentinel has a limited amount of energy that decays slowly over time, and loses a big chunk of juice for each shot. Once the energy runs out, the energized state ends.

The Sentinel is a bolt action sniper rifle, effective at medium to long range. If a player presses the “fire select” with a shield battery equipped, the Sentinel will consume the shield battery from your inventory and temporarily enters an energized state. While energized, the Sentinel fires projectiles that deal massive damage to shields. The projectiles use different VFX trails, and there is a unique energized firing sound, so all nearby players know that the Sentinel is firing these higher damage projectiles.

Consumed by hate and obsessed with revenge, Revenant uses unnatural abilities to haunt his enemies and defy death. Check out his bio.

Because it’s such a large list of changes, you can find highlights here, and the rest listed at the bottom of this article.

Apex Legends Season 4 is starting now and will be available to everyone after they have downloaded the new Season 4 update. Respawn has also provided full patch notes for today’s release, including Battle Pass news.

However, we have found out some early details, including some of the stuff which is guaranteed.

These will all be covered in the full patch notes released after Apex Legends Season 4 goes live.

This includes a gameplay breakdown of how Revenant’s abilities will work on the map. But there are also a lot of tweaks being worked on too.

The final bits of information have been teased today through a new Apex Legends Season 4 trailer.

And there are plenty of other changes being worked on, including a big map change for World’s Edge.

Tomorrow, February 4, 2020, has been confirmed as the launch date, with the full released expected to be available for download by 7pm, GMT. Respawn has been doing a great job keeping fans engaged with the latest twists and turns in the Apex storyline. Having seen one possible Legend assassinated by another, we now know that Revananet will be the star of Season 4.

While Apex fans will have to wait a little longer to find out about the Apex Legends Battle Pass, Respawn has provided a big update regarding the map changes.

Ranked Series 3 – Hone skills and earn recognition with Ranked Series 3 with a three month series divided into two splits — each with a soft reset. For players climbing up the competitive ladder, Ranked Series 3 introduces Master Tier, a new tier in between Diamond and Apex Predator.

Battle Pass – Players can get their hands on over 100 exclusive items, including Legendary skins, Apex Packs, Loading Screens, Music Packs and more.

New Weapon – Find and equip the Sentinel bolt-action sniper rifle which features a special charge mechanic, giving players the freedom to really customize their shots — from slow to quick to charged shots.

Map Update – World’s Edge has been shaken up with a giant Hammond Robotics harvester that has fractured Capital City, creating fissures leaking lava throughout the entire arena.

Here’s the shortlist of changes coming with Apex Legends Season 4 as part of the early patch notes:

“Considering the unstable, volcanic nature of World’s Edge, it’s no surprise that the Planet Harvester has caused giant lava-filled faults to rupture, splitting Capital City in two.”

“With its large, multi-level design the Planet Harvester is unlike anything else on World’s Edge and brings exciting new gameplay options to the game. Fights are largely self-contained as squads will tend to enter the fight through the long hallways that lead to the centre of the structure. This should make 3rd parties a little more predictable and hopefully easier to defend against.

“Anyone who has played Season 3 of World’s Edge knows that Fuel Depot can be scary, especially in late-game. Because this POI is the centre of the map, changing this location gives players more opportunity to experience the new content more often.

“As you drop into World’s Edge, you’ll immediately see the Planet Harvester, which Hammond Robotics are using to gather precious metals from the core of the planet for reasons unknown. The red beam can be seen from the entire island, giving players a better sense of directionality and understanding of the centre of the map.

World’s Edge will be noticeably different, with Jason McCord, Design Director on Apex Legends, revealing this about the new Harvester:

Our main goal for a map update, on the design side, is to get players to make new decisions.

By the end of a season, you probably have your favorite spot, or spots, to land. You might prefer to rotate out of your drop location in a certain direction which in turns makes a lot of your games feel similar as the season progresses.

Our goal as Designers is to offer new ways for you to approach the game, and in this case the map, so that each drop, rotation, and gunfight feels as fresh as possible. Here are a few things we’re doing in Season 4 to hopefully help achieve that.

With its large, multi-level design the Planet Harvester is unlike anything else on World’s Edge and brings exciting new gameplay options to the game.

Capitol City was the biggest POI in Season 3, getting the most action right out of the ship. By sending the fissure straight through Capitol City and creating some dead space in between (swallowing up one of the construction buildings as well), we essentially split this area into two separate zones for players to land in and loot: Fragment East and Fragment West.

If you jump into the fissure that cuts through Capitol City you’ll slowly be carried back up from the heated, pressurized air, and allowed to coast across and land on the other side. This is balanced by two things. First, you take 25 damage from the intense heat and embers floating inside. This is a consistent amount of damage every time you drop back down. Second, you travel very slowly, in third person, while moving in the updraft.

This is a new, small POI in the snowy fields between the Epicenter and Skyhook.

These are guaranteed weapons placed on racks in the small buildings of Survey Camp. You’ll recognize them from Training or the Firing Range. This should give players who prioritize a good weapon over a premier drop location a new decision to make.

RANKED SERIES 3

For all the info on what’s changing for Series 3 check out our blog. Highlights below:

Moving to Splits per season, ~6 weeks of ranked play before a reset

Adding Master Tier, Apex Predator becomes top 500 players by platform.

Soft reset and scoring are the same, but soft reset is every split.

Dive trails will be moving to a seasonal reward model, but Series 1 & 2 players are grandfathered in.

The update to how assists are scored in Series 3 also applies to Revenant’s Silence ability.

ANNIVERSARY LOGIN GIFT

For the first week of Season 4 – Assimilation (Feb 4, 2020 – Feb 11, 2020), anyone who logs in during that time will receive the Anniversary Gift, which includes:

Year 1 Origami Flyer charm (if you’ve got any ideas for cotton, please let us know)

Year 1 Loyalty badge

10k XP for your first match of the day (available each day)

The Loyalty badge comes in 3 different flavors depending on when you took your first leap from the drop ship, so feel free to flex on all your latecomer buddies.

LOOT

[10 shots per pickup]

Designer Notes: Our goal here is to create a deeper, more balanced long range meta. Since snipers shared ammo types with SMGs and LMGs, there wasn’t a great way to put ammo scarcity on sniper rifles without really penalizing the more ammo hungry weapons that used the same ammo type. So for Season 4 we’ve added a new class of ammo that only applies to Sniper Rifles that we hope will have players being careful about the shots they take and limit how long they can pressure targets at long range before having to reposition.

All snipers now take new ammo type:

[now uses 1 sniper ammo per shot. Magazine holds 4 shots]

New attachment: extended magazine for Sniper ammo.

: Now gives 30 ammo per pickup instead of 20. Most ammo players pick up comes from packs that spawn next to energy weapons on the ground. Now that there are only 2 energy ammo weapons in Apex, we needed to up the ammo per brick to keep energy ammo from being too scarce.

: The following items have been removed from the game: Turbocharger hop-up Extended mags for energy ammo [this change went out earlier than intended in the last update and should make sense with other changes in this patch but we wanted to include it here as well for players returning for Season 4 that were not aware].

: UI update to better convey to the player when they are using or being revived with the perk.

Designer Notes: We want to shift up what weapons are the strongest. Also, we’re aiming to reduce the power of some weapons that seem too strong and give a little boost to some weapons that haven’t been performing as well as we’d like.

Apex guns move around subtly while ADS — they rotate and sway as you move your aim, they bob up and down and side to side while moving, etc.

We have special tech that makes sure the reticle on the optics stays centered even as the gun moves around a bit. However, until season 4, the ironsights on weapons didn’t have this tech. That meant that the ironsights reticles could move around with the weapon and actually be slightly inaccurate — they wouldn’t point at the screen center where the next shot would fire. With season 4, we have updated most of the weapons’ ironsights to properly stay centered now. Not all ironsights are upgraded yet, but we will be updating the remaining weapons as this season progresses.

LEGENDS

Downing (not killing) players adds 5 seconds to Beast of the Hunt timer. It is possible to exceed starting time with successive kills.

EMP no longer destroys friendly Gibraltar Dome Shields.

Dome Shields no longer can stick to Crypto’s Drone.

Fixed bug that was causing players that reached account level 500 to crash or access their inventory or store.

Fixed bug where player level text would appear on the badges of level 100 badge when it wasn’t supposed to.

Fixed bug for some cases where players were unable to equip weapons from care packages when attempting to swap it with an existing weapon.

Fixes for a few bad spots in World’s Edge where players were getting stuck or getting to places they shouldn’t – thank you to everyone that’s been capturing and reporting these issues and keep them coming!

Fixed bug where sometimes when the Jumpmaster disconnects then the followers in their squad would float in mid-air and be unable to unfollow.

General stability fixes.

Fixes for cases where approaching the edge of the Circle would make the players screen turn almost all white.

Updated colorblind settings based on player feedback.

Community Request: added a option for unlocked skins that can be found in the Legend customization menu.

You’ll see an option to “favorite” skins you’ve unlocked [Y button on consoles].

Choosing option from the skins menu will randomly cycle your chosen favorite Legend skins in between matches.

Increased the timer for when you can still be credited for an assist after dealing damage: 5 seconds -> 7.5 seconds.

Nerfed the Roller that falls from the Loot Drone. Reduced damage. Decreased radius of splash damage. Updated the visual FX to the explosion for better visibility.

“Target Compensation” and “Melee Target Compensation” options have been moved to the “Advanced Look Controls” menu.

There are some changes coming to loss forgiveness to reduce abuse of the system. Loss forgiveness when a teammate leaves or fails to connect is unchanged, and is working as intended. We will be limiting the RP loss forgiveness when you leave once per day. If you exceed once per day more than three times per ranked series, you lose all forgiveness for the remainder of that series. Once these limits are reached players will no longer receive RP loss forgiveness when abandoning a match, regardless of the reason for quitting. We will continue to display prompts that alert you that leaving will count, and now will alert you when you are about to run out of loss forgiveness games.The scaling penalties are the same as last Series.

Some player are experiencing an issue where Apex is crashing with a “DXGI_ERROR_DEVICE_HUNG” error message. We are working closely with NVIDIA to help determine the cause of the issue and provide gamers with a solution (via updated driver or game patch) as soon as possible.

Helpful Information When Reporting: Graphics card vendor/model (ie: ASUS ROG STRIX RTX 2080) Driver version: (ie: 441.66) Any pattern to repro? (specific location, certain duration of gameplay, etc.)

With this patch we’ll be pushing out changes globally to matchmaking that we’ve been testing in specific regions. We’re well aware that this has been a contentious topic among players and there’s been some misinformation out there so just to be clear: skill-based matchmaking has existed in Apex since launch and we’ll be continuing to improve it over time.