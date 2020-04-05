‘Apex Legends’: Respawn Announces New Updates, Latest Limited-Time Event

More updates and contents are coming to “Apex Legends” this April, including the permanent addition of the Duos mode and new map rotation.

On Thursday, April 2, Respawn Entertainment announced their upcoming event titled “The Old Ways Lore.” In their big reveal, the dev studio also shared that the popular two-player mode will be available alongside the Trios option starting April 7.

The said game modes will be available on both King Canyon and World Edge maps.

To recall, the Duos mode initially debuted in November last year on a limited-time basis. However, perhaps due to its popularity, Respawn decided to make it a permanent addition to the popular free-to-play battle royale game.

As for the “The Old Ways Lore,” it is a limited-time event which will run from April 7 to April 21. In the event, players will be able to participate in the “Bloodhound’s Trials,” in which they need to fight against a hoard of prowlers in order to get “high-tier loots.”

However, Respawn issued a warning to players taking on the challenge, as other players and squads can jump in and ruin their fight with the beasts roaming in World Edge.

“But beware the most dangerous game: fellow Legends who want to scavenge those goods for themselves. In moments of quiet, don’t forget to explore the enclosure, especially with a certain hunter at your side,” Respawn said in the announcement.

On the other hand, as part of the event, an exclusive prize track will also be offered. There will be daily challenges in which players can “earn exclusive cosmetics inspired by the latest Stories from the Outlands: The Old Ways digital short.”

Furthermore, players can purchase new exclusive skins and cosmetics – all inspired by The Old Ways digital short. The event also sees the return of the eight Legendary Hunt Skins, which will be available for direct purchase.

“We’re adding new, exclusive skins that tie-in to The Old Ways digital short, similar to the Wraith skin from last September’s Voidwalker event. There’s also a mix of legendary and rare skins inspired by the aesthetics and themes of the short,” the announcement furthered.

“Apex Legends” is available on Windows PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.