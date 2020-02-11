Apex Legends season 4 COUNTDOWN: Battle Pass update LIVE, Revenant out now

APEX LEGENDS season 4 countdown has begun. Here’s all you need to know about the release date, start time, new Revenant hero and the gameplay trailer for the Assimilation Battle Pass.

Apex Legends season 4 should be live now on the PS4, Xbox One and PCs. The new Apex Legends Battle Pass brings with it new hero Revenant, the Sentinel sniper rifle and changes to the map. Here’s a rundown of the main features of Apex Legends season 4, which Respawn have dubbed Assimilation… • REVEAL YOUR TRUE NATURE: Season 4 – Assimilation brings fresh terrors to the Arena. What will your Legend be? • NEW LEGEND: REVENANT: Consumed by hate and obsessed with revenge, Revenant uses unnatural abilities to haunt his enemies and defy death. • ALL-NEW BATTLE PASS: Over 100 exclusive items including Legendary skins, Apex Packs, Loading Screens, Music Packs, and more! • NEW WEAPON: SENTINEL: Cut through your enemies’ armour before they ever see you coming with this bolt-action sniper rifle. • RANKED SERIES 3: Hone your skills in the new series of Ranked mode. Drop in and discover your true nature. • CELEBRATE OUR FIRST ANNIVERSARY WITH FREE LOGIN GIFTS: As a thanks to their fans, Respawn are giving away year-one login gifts when Season 4 – Assimilation launches on February 4. • THE PLANET HARVESTER HAS ARRIVED: Capitol City has been split apart. Navigate two fragments separated by a giant lava fissure or mix it up in the tight confines of the Planet Harvester itself.

Here are some of the main points McCord mentioned… • Devs want each drop, rotation, and gunfight to feels as fresh as possible in Apex Legends season 4 • When you drop into World’s Edge you’ll immediately see the Planet Harvester which has been installed by Hammond Robotics • This gives players a better sense of directionality and understanding of the centre of the map • The Planet Harvester itself is a locale “unlike anything else on World’s Edge” and goes new opportunities for gunfights • Capitol City has been split in two by the Planet Harvester causing lava to spill into the map • The large fissure caused by the lava can only be crossed in two locations -a zipline, or a fallen skyscraper bridge • There is a new small POI in the snowy fields between the Epicenter and Skyhook called the Survey Camp • You will find guaranteed weapons placed on racks in the small buildings of Survey Camp

Later Respawn released the stylish launch trailer for Assimilation, which showed Revenant on one of their hits. The trailer hinted at more lore for Apex Legends season 4, with Hammond Robotics once again featuring. While the Revenant intro could also be teasing another new hero – Loba – who is the daughter of one of the assassin’s victims. Ahead of the launch of Apex Legends season 4 Respawn debuted a gameplay trailer that went live at 6pm UK time on Tuesday February 3. While in the run-up to the Apex Legends season 4 launch Respawn revealed more about the new Battle Pass in a blog post. Respawn announced that besides Revenant Apex Legends season 4 will also be bringing with it a brand new weapon, the Sentinel bolt-action sniper rifle.

This has been described as a fast, accurate weapon that lets you dispose of enemies on the battlefield with cold-blooded accuracy. It was also announced that Apex Legends season 4 will feature a map change midway through it. The first map will be World’s Edge, with a teaser image shown on the season 4 playing field revealing a change to it. The lava beneath the ground of Capitol City is now visible, which will reduce the ground areas available to run and loot on. It remains to be seen if other areas of the map have been affected. World’s Edge will be playable up until March 23, with King’s Canyon returning on March 24 up until May 5.

Respawn also teased that the Battle Pass “is back and better than ever for Season 4”. Besides Legendary weapons and skins here’s what can be earned in the Apex Legends season 4 Battle Pass… • Apex Packs and XP Boosts • Crafting Metals and Apex Coins • Music Packs, Loading Screens, Quips and more