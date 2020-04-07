‘Apex Legends’: Season 5 Will Have Content For ‘Titanfall’ Fans

“Apex Legends” developers have recently confirmed that Season 5 will have content geared for “Titanfall” fans. Many fans have been looking for “Titanfall’s” gameplay as this was the developer’s first-person shooter title before “Apex Legends.” However, the devs have barely revealed what will this new content be.

In a Game Informer interview, “Apex Legends” general manager Dusty Welch and game director Chad Grenier hinted that “Titanfall” content arriving with the next major update is likely. “There could potentially be a pleasant surprise for ‘Titanfall’ fans in Season 5,” said one of the developers.

However, the developers didn’t confirm the details, which means that there is still a wide variety of possibilities as to what form this “Titanfall” content would come in. So far, “Apex Legends” is set in the world of “Titanfall” but has yet to show any major resemblance with its predecessor aside from recurring organizations and the guns.

Before “Apex Legends,” “Titanfall” was lauded for adding extreme movement and inclusion of giant, rideable robots in the first-person genre. Players could fly about, wallrun and move fast as long as they knew how to control their speed and movement. Meanwhile, players could also call down a giant Titan to hop on in and decimate the opposing team with its heavier arsenal. None of these robots are found in “Apex Legends” but a fraction of the improved movement can be seen in the game’s controls.

As of now, “Apex Legends” is halfway through its Season 4 update called Assimilation. The update added the new Legend, Revenant and set the “World’s End” map to its actual end as a new structure has landed on the planet to drain the planet of its energy. If the update won’t be delayed, Season 5 could arrive in the first week of May.

Fortunately, “Apex Legends” developers are always adding small changes to the map about the game’s next legend. If we’re seeing any “Titanfall” content soon, we’ll find it majorly affecting the game’s map. Previously, Crypto caused the game’s announcement to bug out prior to his release. Respawn Entertainment could do the same for the Season 5 update.