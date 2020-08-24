Apex Legends Season 6 release date live: Map changes, Rampart update, patch notes news

Apex Legends Season 6 has gone live on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

The latest Apex Legends season features a new character named Rampart, as well as map changes, crafting features and more. Click the link below for a full list of patch notes.

For fans living in the UK, Apex Legends has an August 18 release date, and a 6am BST launch time. This means the update will be ready and waiting when you get up in the morning.

Indeed, if you set your consoles to auto-update games, you shouldn’t miss any of the action, as the client will automatically download and install.

Because of the time difference, US players will receive the Season 6 update at 10pm PDT on August 17.

The headline new feature is the addition of a new playable legend named Rampart.