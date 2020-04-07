‘Apex Legends’ Welcomes Idea Of Possible Crossplay

“Apex Legends” is available to play on PS4, Xbox One and PC

Crossplay function is not yet available on “Apex Legends,” but it seems like the team behind the game is hoping that it will change soon.

For those not in the know, crossplay refers to the ability to play the same game together regardless of platform. With that said, a player who uses a PlayStation 4 can play a game with his friend who has an Xbox One.

Unfortunately, there are a lot of issues that hinder crossplay from being fully implemented in the industry, particularly competitive issues such as exclusivity deals. There is also the question of hardware limitations since not all gaming consoles are made equal.

Despite this, however, Respawn Entertainment developers are hoping that “Apex Legends” could implement a crossplay function in the future.

In an interview with Game Informer, General Manager Dusty Welch and Game Director Chad Grenier opened up about their desire to see crossplay available on “Apex Legends.” However, they did acknowledge the difficulties that must be overcome to make that happen.

“I think on crossplay we see it’s something that is kind of expected in the industry and is important to a game like ours,” Welch shared.

“Chad and I are obviously big fans of playing our game at work and in our free time — and we go home on a Friday or weekend and want to play with each other and we’re on different systems. On a personal level, yes, we’d love to do that and party up on the weekends. I think it’s an important thing to get to.”

“Apex Legends” is one of the most popular battle royale games in the market and since it is free to play, it has established a huge fan base. With that said, there has been a huge clamor for crossplay on the game.

While it doesn’t guarantee that crossplay will come to “Apex Legends,” the fact that the bosses in Respawn Entertainment are open to the idea should be a welcome development to fans and players of the game.

It could also mean that the team behind it is working on ways to give fans what they want, especially in the ever-increasing competitive landscape of the gaming industry.

“Apex Legends” is available to play on PS4, Xbox One and PC.