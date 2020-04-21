Appeal to find man missing from Dublin since Thursday

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for help in tracing the whereabouts of a 52-year-old man who has been missing from Dublin since last week.

Valerian Focsa was last seen on Thursday in the Eccles Street area of Dublin 7.

Valerian is described as being approximately six foot tall, of medium build, with fair hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue and white striped jumper, a black rain jacket and dark trousers.

Anyone with information on Valerian’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.