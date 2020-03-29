Apple 20202 iPad Pro Vs. Huawei MatePad Pro: Specs And Features

The COVID-19 pandemic was not able to stop Apple from launching its latest products. Although the Cupertino tech giant failed to hold the usual physical event, an online announcement paved the way for the consumers to get to know the latest Apple products coming to the market. With the launch of the 2020 iPad Pro, let’s check how it fairs with the Huawei MatePad Pro in terms of specs and features.

11-inch iPad Pro vs. Huawei MatePad Pro: Design And Display

Apple’s latest premium table has an impressive design and compared to the Huawei MatePad Pro, both sports high screen to body ratio and aluminum body. Both devices support stylus and keyboard accessories. But, the 11-inch iPad Pro has integrated trackpad and the new Magic Keyboard.

In terms of display, the 11-inch iPad Pro appears to be superior to the Huawei MatePad Pro. The latest premium tablet from Apple offers 2K resolution, a wide range of color gamut, and impressive image quality. The 11-inch iPad Pro does not have an OLED screen but sports the classic IPS panel. The Huawei MatePad Pro offers a higher PPI count, which is 280, while Apple’s tablet offers 265 PPI.

11-inch iPad Pro vs. Huawei MatePad Pro: Camera

The 11-inch iPad Pro boasts its impressive camera configuration. It is composed of a 12 MP sensor, a 10 MP ultrawide lens, and Time of Flight 3D LiDAR scanner. This particular scanner could offer extremely accurate depth details because of its laser mechanism. Meanwhile, the Huawei MatePad Pro features a 13 MP sensor.

11-inch iPad Pro vs. Huawei MatePad Pro: Software And Specs

the 2020 iPad Pro houses Apple’s A12Z Bionic processor with an optimized iPadOS operating system. The iPadOS software provides a lot of interesting features that make the iPad Pro have PC-like features that Huawei MatePad Pro could not offer. However, the Huawei MatePad Pro comes with 5G support, something that Apple’s latest premium tablet is not capable of offering.

The 11-inch iPad Pro features 4G and WiFi connectivity. Its 4G support backs the eSIM technology aside from the usual nanoSIM. One of the downsides of the Huawei MatePad pro is that users will not get the Google Mobile Services even if the Chinese tablet runs on Android 10.