Apple Discontinues iPhone 8 Series After Launching 2020 iPhone SE

Apple’s iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, first launched in 2018, became some of the best-selling handsets the company has, even attracting buyers until now. With the launch of the new budget-friendly 2020 iPhone SE, however, the Cupertino tech giant has decided to finally discontinue selling the older handset.

The discontinuation of the older iPhone 8 series should not come as a surprise given the similarities that it shares with the new 2020 iPhone SE. The new device features a body the same size as that of the older handset, and features a 4.7-inch display just like the non-Plus iPhone 8. Both feature Touch ID, and their selling prices aren’t far away from each other as well, iPhoneHacks noted.

The main difference between the two is that the new 2020 iPhone SE is powered by the A13 Bionic chip, which powers the iPhone 11 series of handsets. Apple calls this processor “the fastest chip in a smartphone,” allowing the new device “to handle the most demanding tasks.”

The new budget-friendly handset also “features the best single-camera system ever in an iPhone,” Apple said. The camera on the new iPhone SE makes use of computational photography features, which includes Portrait mode. The camera is also dust and water-resistant.

The iPhone 8, on the other hand, is powered by an aging A11 Bionic chip. It has a 12MP rear camera, but does not have the same software features as that of the new device.

Still available via other sellers

Although Apple has officially discontinued the iPhone 8 series, some renewed and fully unlocked models can still be purchased from other retailers such as Amazon. Here’s a quick look at some available models:

The 2020 iPhone SE, on the other hand, will be available for preorder via Apple’s website starting April 17. The new device comes in three colors – black, white and red – and will be sold for prices starting at $399 for the 64GB model.