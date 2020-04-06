Apple iPad Tip: How To Use Bluetooth Mouse, Trackpad With iPadOS Device

Apple’s iPad now supports the use of a Bluetooth mouse and trackpad, allowing users to do more with their tablet. Not everyone knows how it’s done, however. Here’s how to use a wireless mouse and trackpad on the iPad.

With iOS 13.4, Apple gave iPads the ability to support mice and trackpads. The addition of this feature allows users to make the most of their Apple tablets using external pointing devices.

Not all iPad models, however, are capable of working with Bluetooth mice and trackpads, iPhoneHacks noted. The feature is currently limited to iPads that can run on iOS 13.4. Here’s how iPad users can use wireless mice and trackpads on their device.

Users should note that those who are pairing their iPad to an Apple mouse or Magic Trackpad should use four zeros (0000) when asked to provide a code, and follow additional steps if necessary. This is to ensure that the external pointing device gets paired to the iPad.

Once the external device has paired with the iPad successfully, users will see the circular cursor move on the iPad’s display whenever the mouse is moved or when users touch the trackpad using their fingers. The cursor looks different from the typical mouse pointer seen on the Mac or Windows computers.

Those who can’t pair their Bluetooth mouse or trackpad to their compatible iPad should make sure to unpair them to other devices, erase the pairing history, then try pairing it with their iPad again.