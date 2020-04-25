Apple iPhone Tip: How To Create Live Wallpapers

iPhone displays are some of the best screens in any smartphone. What better way to enjoy that display than by looking at it, particularly at the images that can be used as a wallpaper for when the device is either idle or in use?

While iPhone users can use Live Photos – three-second moving images made before and after pressing the camera shutter button – as Live Wallpapers bringing the handset’s screen to life, users can also create Live Wallpapers using static images and a video, iPhoneHacks noted. The latter feature allows creative iPhone users to do more with their handsets and their screens.

Creating Live Wallpapers isn’t that hard to do. Here’s how to do it, with some help from free resources from the internet.

To use the Live Wallpaper, users should tap on the Share icon (at the bottom left corner), then tap on Use as Wallpaper. Users can also tap on Set Lock Screen to use as the wallpaper for when the iPhone is locked.