Apple Music Web Browser-Based Player Released

Apple has recently released the browser version of the Apple Music service. Users who can only access Apple Service through Windows PCs can now rely on this feature for their music downloads from the company. Prior to the update, users can only rely on the outdated iTunes app that is still used on many Windows PCs.

Apple Music can now be accessed through its official site, music.apple.com, as long as the user’s computer has access to the internet. The service is similar to the Spotify app where users can browse and search its libraries for their song to play. This service started out last November 2019.

Similar to Spotify, Apple Music also requires its users to subscribe first before availing of its full features. The service costs $9.99 per month and also has a $14.99 family plan per month and also a student subscription of $4.99 per month. Lastly, the whole service costs $99 if planning for an annual subscription.

The streaming service is also an upgrade for many Windows users as Apple Music could be used instead of the iTunes. Apple has left iTunes behind in 2019 and is now opting to divide its features to its new services that it’s introducing as of now. Apple Music now handles most of the company’s music files and is now available on Windows. As of now, iTunes is currently slower on delivering the music service rather than Apple Music.

Similar to its Apple device counterpart, the browser version of Apple Music also sports a similar layout. Users already familiar with Apple Music won’t get lost in using this on Windows. Playlists, Browse, and Radio features are also available on this version.

As of now, Apple is expanding its services which bolster the features of their devices due to direct compatibility with the services. Apple Music is also receiving some updates which boost its features and reach throughout many devices. For now, its availability on any PC would definitely help put this service on the map even more.

