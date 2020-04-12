Apple Reportedly Launching ‘AirPods X’, Over-Ear Headphones At WWDC 2020

Since the start of this year, there were rumors about the new products Apple is going to launch. There were even leaks supporting these claims and revealing details about these products. A new leak from a reliable Apple leakster surfaced online claiming that the Cupertino tech juggernaut is planning to launch a Bluetooth headphone at the WWDC this year.

The latest information comes from Jon Prosser, who reveals more details about these products on his tweet. According to the leak, Apple might launch an over-ear headphone at its event in Jun 2020. Prosser reveals that the product is concealed by a code name B515 and might retail at $350. He also notes that the upcoming Bluetooth headphone would share some resemblances to the Bose 700.

Aside from this, Posser also claims that the next Apple AirPods will happen in Sept or Oct of this year. He says that the next-generation wireless Bluetooth device would be called AirPods X. Moreover, the leakster claims that this model would be similar to Beats X in the sense that it would be best used for sports or when running.

Posser also notes that the AirPods X would retail at around $200 and might release alongside Apple’s flagship iPhone series. Earlier, 9to5Mac discovered a couple of different headphone icons in the iOS 14 code. Many assumed that the icons are indications that the Cupertino tech giant is preparing to release a new product in the wearable segment.

Even TFI Securities Analyst and reputable Apple tipster Ming-Chi Kuo predicted in 2018 that Apple would release a premium over-ear headphone with an all-new design. It is worth noting that although Posser has a good track record when it comes to leaks, these are not official. But, if this is accurate, Apple is likely aiming to use the upcoming products to replace the Beats brand.

You ready for this? _

Apple Over-Ear Headphones

Codename: B515

(Think Beats 700)

$350

Aimed for WWDC

AirPods X

Codename: B517

For sports/running

(think Beats X)

~$200

Aimed for Sept/Oct

☝️ Probably what DigiTimes thought was “AirsPods Pro Lite”

End goal: phase out Beats _

— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 7, 2020

Prosser also thinks that the Cupertino tech giant is currently selling its in-house headphones to its employees at a 40 percent lesser price to remove its inventory. He adds that Apple might want to release new headphones with its own logo on them. Apple acquired Beats Electronics in 2014 for $3 billion.