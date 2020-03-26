Apple Store Closed? How To Fix That Broken iPhone Amid COVID-19

The current coronavirus problem has affected the lives of people all over the world, including businesses and their clients.

One company that has been impacted by the COVID-19 ooutbreak is the iPhone maker, Apple. The Cupertino-based tech giant was previously forced to stop operations in China, close its offices and stores, and experience major problems with supplying replacement iPhones and iPhone parts for those who need repairs.

Apple was also forced to close its stores outside China, including its Stores in the U.S., very recently. The iPhone maker has closed its U.S. stores “until further notice,” indicating that although the company originally planned to reopen stores on March 27, it’s now unsure when it will resume operations, CNBC reported.

That said, it’s easy to understand that some iPhone users who need some help fixing their handsets won’t have any Genius Bar anywhere helping them. Thankfully, there’s a way to fix broken iPhones in the midst of this crisis, CNet reported. Here’s how:

First, through Apple

While Apple’s physical stores are closed, its online support remains up and running for all who need help. IPhone users can use the Apple Support app to get some help from an Apple employee, who can run diagnostic reports and provide instructions on how to fix their devices.

Second, through AASPs

Apple can also refer iPhone users to Apple Authorized Service Providers (AASPs). Users in need of help fixing physically broken iPhones can proceed to Apple’s Support page, click on “Schedule a Repair” (or, depending on location, “Bring in for Repair”) and get a list of AASPs that remain open. This process will require an Apple ID, so users are advised to provide theirs.

CNet noted that “it’s a good idea” to call the AASP before finalizing appointments. That way, users will know if the store is actually open or closed for COVID-19 safety precautions.

Third, by sending it for repair

Those who don’t want to go out to have their iPhones repaired can send their handsets to Apple instead. Users should go to Apple’s Support page, click on Send in for Repair, then follow the instructions. The process of sending the iPhone and getting it back after being repaired will take days.