Apple To Release High-End Customizable Over-Ear Headphones This Year

Previous reports talked about Apple working on a new pair of over-ear headphones that will carry the AirPods name.

The new audio device was eveidenced by icons 9To5Mac found inside the iOS 14 code, indicating that they’re for real and that fans can hope on them to arrive. Now, a new report from Bloomberg reveals even more.

According to anonymous sources speaking with Bloomberg, Apple is working on at least two versions of the said high-end wireless over-ear headphones. One of them is a “premium version” that makes use of “leather-like fabrics” while the other one is a “fitness-focused” model that makes use of “lighter, breathable materials with small perforations.”

The alleged headphones feature interchangeable ear pads and headband padding that attach to the device magnetically. This means users can replace these parts to go from luxury to fitness and back.

Bloomberg’s sources added that device prototypes feature a “retro-look with oval-shaped ear cups that swivel and a a headband connected by thin, metal arms.” Interestingly, they add that unlike other headphones including some from the Beats’ lineup, “the arms stem from the top of the ear cups rather than the sides.”

Other features

The Bloomberg report added that Apple’s premium set of headphones can be expected to have some of the best features the AirPods Pro has to offer.

They are expected to feature wireless-pairing. They might also have active noise cancellation, which set the AirPods Pro apart from the older AirPods models. The high-end headphones are also expected to feature Siri, which means it can be used using voice commands. The report added that the new audio device will have a limited set of touch controls.

It’s unclear if the new high-end over-ear headphones will automatically pause and resume playback when taken off, similar to how the AirPods work when removed from the ears. The device’s charging features and battery life are also unknown at the moment.

Front Page Tech’s Jon Prosser claimed that the new headphones will be sold for about $350, are meant to compete with other headphones like Bose’s Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700, and will likely be launched during WWDC.