Apple’s AirTags: Everything To Know

Apple recently made a mistake and confirmed the existence of its Tile-like trackers called AirTags. Here are some things that we know about Apple’s upcoming AirTags, and some things that aren’t really confirmed at the moment.

They’re coming

Before Apple leaked its own product, fans had nothing to assure them that Cupertino will be releasing its own tracker save for a report from noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The TF International Securities analyst didn’t mention the name of the device at the time, but simply said the iPhone maker will release a “UWB tag” sometime in 2020. Now, it’s confirmed.

They will use Apple’s Ultra-Wideband chip

Apple Insider reported that, inline with what Kuo said, the AirTags will make use of Apple’s U1 chip for directional finding. This is the same chip that allows iPhone users to locate their handsets if and when they make the mistake of losing it, or simply forgetting they placed it.

They can be used to locate other, even non-Apple, items

As a Tile-like tracker, the AirTags can be used to locate any item it is attached to. It can be attached to a set of keys that tend to get misplaced, a bag that contains a traveller’s precious belongings, and so on. It will work with Apple’s Find My app and will “pinpoint items to within inches” of its actual location, Apple Insider noted.

They could be waterproof

Japanese blog MacOtakara claimed that the AirTags could be “completely waterproof,” indicating that they will be very useful in looking for things that get lost in the rain, or when doing things near water such as swimming or fishing.

They can alert users via audible sound signals

The AirTags are expected to have the ability to alert users if they are about to leave an item behind using sound. It can also help users locate missing items by playing sound loud enough for them to hear and track.

They might work with Augmented Reality

Although not all of Apple’s devices have AR capabilities, the AirTags are expected to work with Apple’s AR programs. Apple Insider noted that iPhone users can look at a room via their handsets and see the AirTags showing on the screen.

Apple hasn’t said anything about the AirTags yet, except that they will work with the Find My app. That said, it’s best to take these with a grain of salt and wait for the Cupertino tech giant to officially announce details.