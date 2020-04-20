Apple’s Much-awaited iPhone SE 2020 Faces Delivery Delays

Apple officially launched the iPhone SE 2020 earlier this week and started taking pre-orders on Apr. 17. The first batch of pre-orders is scheduled to arrive on Apr. 24. However, there might be some changes with the delivery schedule of the device, especially in the US, with the iPhone SE 2020 delivery date now slated to tentatively arrive in the first week of May.

iPhone SE 2020 Change In Delivery Schedule

Initially, Apple said that iPhone SE 2020 would be delivered a few hours after purchase starting Apr 24 within the US. However, for those who want to place their order today, the delivery schedule is now between May 1 and May 6. The entry-level iPhone packs powerful specs with an affordable price, no wonder there is a higher than expected surge in demand.

Apart from the unexpected increase in demand, the current COVID-19 pandemic also plays a crucial role in the delay of the delivery of iPhone SE 2020. The deadly virus may have negatively affected the supply chain, causing components essential for the production of the device to run short. The iPhone SE 2020 is available for pre-order in the US and 40 other countries all over the world.

iPhone SE 2020 Specs

The base model of the entry-level iPhone retails at $399 packing 64 GB of internal storage and housing Apple’s A13 Bionic chip. A higher tier model retails at $549 with 256 GB internal storage. Although Apple does not say about the battery capacity of the iPhone SE 2020, a recent teardown revealed that the entry-level iPhone has an 1821 mAh battery pack, similar to that found in iPhone 8.

The iPhone SE 2020 runs on iOS 13 and has a six-core A13 chip with eight-core Neural engine, the same processor currently on the iPhone 11 series. It has available internal storage options of 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB. It also features a 7 MP front-facing camera and a 12 MP major shooter at the back capable of Slo‑mo 1080p at 240 fps, 4K video recording at 60 fps, and True Tone flash.