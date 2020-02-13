Apple’s next iPhone could solve a huge problem faced by Samsung and Huawei

APPLE might well be planning to release a radical iPhone that folds and there’s one reason why it could feature a major improvement over Huawei and Samsung’s current offerings.
Samsung and Huawei are already pushing the boundaries of smartphone design with pliable screens that can literally fold in half. Both firms have already announced devices which can bend without breaking – Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is already on sale in the UK, while the Huawei Mate X is currently only available in China.
Samsung is also fully expected to expand its range when it reveals its 2020 phones at its Unpacked event next week.
However, despite leading the way with this stunning screen technology, they may soon have some serious competition to deal with from one of their biggest rivals.
As spotted by the eagle-eyed team at Apple Insider, it seems Apple could be planning to design an iPhone which can also bend in two. Documents filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office reveals how this design could work and suggest Apple will have an advantage over the current competition.
Using a unique mechanism, the US firm may be able to make its display fold in half without leaving a nasty crease through the screen.
Ignore the Galaxy S20 – Samsung may reveal something way more exciting next week
This has been one of the main criticisms of the current foldables with owners of Samsung’s Galaxy Fold, able to see a clear line running right through the middle of the viewing area.
Apple’s design could use special support flaps which would make sure the screen stays taut and flat once opened – eliminating that annoying crease.
Of course, this is just a patent, with the US firm renown for filing these types of designs that never arrive in finished products you can buy in stores. We’ll have to wait and see what is released from its Cupertino HQ in the future but there could be plenty of groundbreaking smartphones coming soon.
Samsung seems almost certain to release its Galaxy Z Flip next week with this phone looking very similar to the recently released Motorola Razr. That means the screen will flip upwards allowing users to get a device that’s small enough to fit in your pocket but, once opened, reveals a giant display to watch movies and play games on.
We’ll hopefully find out more about this phone on February 11 when Samsung reveals its smartphone plans for 2020.
Express.co.uk will be bringing you live updates throughout the event so check back for full details from this huge Unpacked event.