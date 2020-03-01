Archie update: Meghan’s friend says Archie is ‘just like Harry with big personality’

MEGHAN Markle has reportedly revealed to her friends that baby son Archie has an adorable personality trait that is very similar to his father Prince Harry.

The 38-year-old told her inner circle that Archie is full of curiosity and has the “most adorable giggle” like Harry due to having “a big personality, like his daddy”. Her words come after she also reportedly said that “nothing would stop her” in building her brand, despite the Queen banning the couple from using the Sussex Royal name. A friend of the Duchess of Sussex told the Mail Online: “He’s curious about every little thing and has the absolute, most adorable giggle.

“He’s just pure love and joy.” The friend also told the newspaper that Archie keeps the new parents “focussed on the big picture”. The friend said: “Meghan has told her inner circle that their success is inevitable with or without their current brand name. “She said regardless of the name, Harry and Archie have royal blood and no one can take that away.

“And that as a family, they will always be considered royalty. “She said they know what their true intentions are and that’s all that matters. “They are creating a better world for Archie. “And it’s Archie who keeps them focussed on the big picture.”

Meghan and Harry will no longer have an office at Buckingham Palace starting in April. This is following their decision last month to step down as senior royals and live in Canada. They first started using the Sussex Royal branding last year. This was after they split their household they shared with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, otherwise known as Kensington Royal.

Their Instagram page, @sussexroyal, has 11.2 million followers, which is the same number as William and Kate’s account. They have also registered Sussex Royal as a global trademark for a range of items and activities. The pair have also set up a new charitable organisation: Sussex Royal, The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. But reports suggest the Queen will now push the pair to “re-brand” in a major blow to the couple.