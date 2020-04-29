Arctic test drive: Russia’s DRIVERLESS KAMAZ TRUCKS brave frosty terrain in epic VIDEO

Known for their robust designs, KAMAZ trucks took on many roles, from competing in the Dakar Rally to carrying troops and supplies. This time, they were put to the ultimate test in the far north, with no one in the driver’s seat.

Furnished with front and rear cameras as well as a set of self-driving robotic devices, the trucks were filmed cruising through the harsh Arctic terrain, with snow-covered oil fields and reindeer popping up in the background.

The stars of the video are seen slowly driving in a column and carefully maintaining social distancing between each other, doing so completely on their own with no human at the wheel – just what’s needed when we’re all self-isolating! The KAMAZ self-driving system appears to be smart enough to perform sharp turns and keep away from passing vehicles.

Even some human drivers are impressed by how the trucks performed. “It feels like a movie about the future that is already there,” Ruslan Muratov told Ruptly.