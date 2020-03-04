Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘competing’ with Kate and William on Instagram?

MEGHAN MARKLE, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, have made history by stepping down as “senior royals” and planning to live part of the year abroad, stating they wish to create a “progressive” new role for themselves.

Harry and Meghan have made it clear they intend to use their Instagram as an important tool in their media strategy going forwards. Their website states: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will continue to have a social media platform. They look forward to continuing their use of social media and believe that their updated media approach will enable them to share more, with you, directly.”

However, the timings of some of Meghan and Harry’s social media posts has had some asking questions. In January, Daily Express royal correspondent Richard Palmer remarked on his Twitter: “Wow, what unfortunate timing that once again, just as a senior member of the Royal Family was heralding an important initiative, the Sussex Royal Instagram account kicked into life with some PR pictures at the very same moment.” He was referencing the moment the SussexRoyal Instagram account posted some old images from a previous visit to the Mayhew Centre on the same day Kate’s UK tour for her new initiative began. Other Twitter users were quick to chime in too. One said: “It’s so obvious that every time KP posts something SR also posts too!” Another said: “Is it unfortunate or deliberate? I think it is the latter.”

One Twitter user wrote: “She’s competing with Duchess Kate. Every time Kate makes a social media post, now so does Meghan.” “Meghan posted the IG post of them leaving on Kate’s birthday,” one said. “#MeghanMarkle just happpens to upload. 2week old vist at exact time Kate is launching a project?” another said. [sic] This is not the only occasion the SussexRoyal account has been accused of posting at the same time Kate Middleton and Prince William have. Meghan and Harry took to Instagram to announce their bombshell plans to “step down and senior royals” and to live for part of the year in North America. However, the shocking news, which caused a huge and seminal rift in the Royal Family, coincided with Kate’s 38th birthday. On the same day the SussexRoyal Instagram account left a message on Kensington Palace’s, reading: “Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Cambridge today!” However, one Instagram user comments: “Yeah you kind of stole her birthday thunder.” On Twitter one commented: “You know Meghan & Harry posted their post in time to take the attention from Kate’s birthday.”

Another Instagram clash came on Prince Louis’ first birthday, when a photograph of the infant taken by the Duchess of Cambridge, was posted on the Cambridge’s Instagram. Just a few hours later Meghan and Harry published a number of pictures from their Africa trip. During Wimbledon 2019, Kate took to the pitch to make present the winner’s trophy as an All England Club patron. However, shortly after this moment Meghan and Harry took to the red carpet for the London Lion King premiere.

It claimed the couple felt restrained by having to comply with royal guidelines when it comes to their social media posts, and also did not wish to share their images with various British publications. “The understanding with the Royal Rota expects that if Their Royal Highnesses were to release a photo that has never been seen, they would be expected to give the image to The Rota (of which four of the seven are UK tabloids) simultaneously or in advance of their own release. “This formula enables these select publications to profit by publishing these images on their websites/front pages,” the site explained. The couple added they felt this made it “challenging” to “personally share moments in their lives directly with members of the public.”

The Queen dealt Harry and Meghan a blow when she reportedly banned the couple from using the brand name “SussexRoyal”. Harry and Meghan have been operating their Instagram account, the main way they communicate with the public, under the SussexRoyal name. On the day of their shock announcement to leave the Royal Family they launched a website with the URL sussexroyal.com. The Times quoted a Queen’s aide, Thomas Woodcock, Garter King of Arms, who said of the brand name: “I don’t think it’s satisfactory. One cannot be two things at once. You either are [royal]or you’re not.”

