Are Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Following In Princess Diana’s Footsteps With New LA Home?

Prince Harry may be following in the footsteps of his late mom. Rumors suggest that he and wife Meghan Markle are staying in a $20 million mansion in Malibu, California. What makes this choice so interesting is that the home is said to be located near the property Princess Diana was planning to live in with her boyfriend prior to their deaths in 1997.

The Daily Mail’s Charlie Lankston told Access Hollywood all the details about the couple’s new Los Angeles estate.

“Obviously, Malibu is nicely out of the way,” Lankston explained. “It’s not right in the middle of L.A. They aren’t kind of going to get that very Hollywood over-the-top lifestyle, which I’m sure the two of them are not looking forward to getting involved in once so ever.”

Lankston then explained how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new property is rumored to be related to the late royal. “But it’s also in an area where it was rumored that Princess Diana was planning to live with Dodi Fayed shortly before they died. Now, we know that Dodi had purchased a property in that very same area,” she said. “Paul Burrell, who was her butler at the time, said Princess Diana was very much, at the time, planning to move in with him [Fayed] had their lives not been ended so tragically and so early on.”

As previously reported, Prince Harry’s biographer, Angela Levin, expressed her disdain for the couple’s move in a recent writeup for Tatler. She claimed that the Duke is coping with his guilt surrounding his mother’s death by catering to his wife.

“He’s wanted to make amends and now focuses on protecting Meghan, making her happy — ‘what Meghan wants, Meghan gets,’ was reportedly what he told palace staff,” Levin wrote.

Furthermore, she called their decision to leave “Commonwealth country Canada for the starrier Los Angeles” a reflection of “spoilt defiant teenagers” rather than “adults in their mid and late thirties.” She added that, in her opinion, Harry made the move only to satisfy Meghan.

Lankston also pointed out the ties the Dutchess of Sussex has to Los Angeles.

“I don’t believe that they ever planned to make [Canada] their full-time residence, but it was a place that the two of them knew they could be very isolated from the rest of the world,” she explained. “It always made more sense for the two of them to be in L.A. at least part of the time… The lifestyle in L.A. is very much something that Meghan’s buys into. She loves yoga. She loves pilates. We know that she’s very healthy and I think it would be a really wonderful place to raise a child.”

However, Lankston believes the couple, who share 10-month-old son Archie, could also purchase a property in Canada at some point.

“It really wouldn’t surprise me, however, if they chose further down the line to take a residence in Canada, perhaps not fulltime,” the reporter detailed. “Somewhere that they can go on weekends, somewhere that they can go for holidays and things like that. Just to kind of get away from L.A. and the glitzy glamour situation that they might experience there.”