Are Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Ready For Another Baby? Source Spills Details

It looks like Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor will continue to be the center of his parents’ affections for a while. As Us Weekly reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do want to have another baby, but they are focused on other things at the moment.

“They’re committed to having another baby, but don’t want to put too much pressure on the situation,” a source told the outlet.

The news comes after sources reported on March 26 that the couple had moved from Canada to Los Angeles last week amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Harry is looking straight ahead at his future with his family,” another source told People at the time. “They will be spending time in California…He’s not looking back.”

Us Weekly’s source claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to adjust to their new lifestyle before they seriously try to expand their family.

“They’ll be trying in earnest pretty soon,” the insider said. “They just want to get firmly settled into their new surroundings first and give Archie as much attention as they can…They’re still enjoying these precious early days with him.”

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Dec 31, 2019 at 12:15pm PST

The former “Suits” actress and the British royal welcomed their baby boy on May 6, 2019. As Us Weekly previously reported, the couple is already making plans to celebrate his first birthday.

The family will reportedly be “celebrating at Queen Elizabeth II’s Scottish estate, Balmoral … and have talked to the queen about having a picnic on the grounds.”

Furthermore, a source told the outlet that animal-themed cupcakes will be made for the party.

“He squeals with excitement when he sees horses,” the source added. “Archie loves being outside, and you can already tell he’s inherited [grandfather Prince] Charles’ passion for nature. He gets so excited at seeing all the trees. Now that he’s just walking, he’s into everything — he’ll often end up covered in mud!”

There is no word on how the coronavirus pandemic will affect these plans.