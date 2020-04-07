Are Prince Harry And Meghan Markle ‘Self-Centered’? His Biographer Thinks So

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially separate from their senior positions within the British royal family, the Duke of Sussex’s biographer is expressing her disdain for the couple’s new attitude. In a write-up for Tatler, Angela Levin opened up about how the couple has changed from her perspective.

“[Harry] came across as charismatic, intuitive and quick-witted, but also restless and troubled,” said Levin of the Duke’s traits during the year she spent with him to write “Harry: Conversations with the Prince,” his biography.

“That was in December 2017, when the prince was newly engaged. I hoped that Harry’s marriage to Meghan would let the best in him shine. He told me Meghan definitely understood the role she was marrying into — that he had stressed its realities, because he needed her to be able to cope with life in the royal spotlight.”

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Jan 8, 2020 at 10:33am PST

However, Levin feels that the couple turned in a different direction following the January announcement that they were stepping back from their royal duties.

“It is profoundly sad but true that with each week that passes Harry and Meghan’s behaviour is becoming increasingly self-centered. One would imagine that on the last days of being royal…that they would be gracious and dignified,” Levin said.

“Instead, they released the news that they have quit Commonwealth country Canada, for the starrier Los Angeles, and that Meghan will voice a Disney documentary about elephants. Their choice of priorities smacks more of spoilt defiant teenagers than adults in their mid and late thirties.”

She also called out Markle for allegedly being controlling.

“So do Harry and Meghan both agree with their me-me-me lifestyle or is one of them the leader and the other so brainwashed they merely tag along?” she questioned. “Recently ‘Unnamed friends’ told an American magazine that she has forbidden Harry, who is no longer a little boy, from coming home to be with his family.”

Levin’s comments come after she has authored two books about the royals, including “Diana’s Babies: Kate, William and The Repair of a Broken Family.” In the book, she visits the impact Princess Diana and Prince Charles had on their children.

In her Tatler post, Levin revisits that topic in her discussion about Harry’s alleged overwhelming desire to please his wife. Her theory is that it’s a coping mechanism for the guilt he feels about not protecting his mother, Princess Diana, who died when he was 12 years old.

“He’s wanted to make amends and now focuses on protecting Meghan, making her happy — ‘what Meghan wants, Meghan gets,’ was reportedly what he told palace staff,” Levin wrote. “One day he needs to ask himself if his wife could ever be happy or if she’s someone who always wants more.”

The author added that from what she knew, the Duke of Sussex and his brother Prince William weren’t interested in fame.

“[Meghan] has chosen the celebrity spotlight instead, something Harry never wanted,” Levin added. “He told me: ‘We [William and Harry] don’t want to be just a bunch of celebrities but instead use our role for good.’”

Despite her criticism of the prince, she still has hope that he will make, what she considers, a step in a better direction.

“I see a Harry who has turned sour, callous even and is obviously stressed,” she stated. “Although I barely recognise him I still believe that internally he is tearing himself into shreds about leaving his family, his country and his military connections.”

The biographer ended her statement by calling for Harry to step up for the United Kingdom.

“The country he loves is really struggling,” she concluded. “Come home, Harry. Your Country Needs YOU.”