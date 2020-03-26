Are You Included In The Government’s Advisory About 1.5 Million People Staying Home?

The coronavirus outbreak has hit many countries in a very hard way. In the UK, there are now a total of 5,683 confirmed cases of coronavirus. The death toll has been rising, and as of posting, COVID-19 patients who died are now at 281.

The government, in an attempt to minimize deaths arising from COVID-19 infection, is sending letters to those it deems vulnerable to complications arising from the virus. This important letter will outline what the recipient should do. Will you get one?

Millions Of People Affected

According to the National Health Service, it has sent out letters to 1.5 million people classified by the government as among the highest risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19. The letter will ask them to remain at their homes for a minimum of three months and will also outline the best protection measures for themselves.

The 1.5 million people include those who have undergone organ transplants and those suffering from severe respiratory conditions. These include persons suffering from severe chronic bronchitis or COPD and cystic fibrosis.

Those who have blood or bone marrow cancer will also be contacted, as well as persons who are taking medication that suppress their immune system. People identified as high risk may also receive a text message on how to manage their condition while on self-isolation. Such information will include instructions on how to have medications delivered to their homes.

Receiving The Important Letter

According to Dr. Paul Johnstone, Public Health England Director, if you receive such a letter, it is vital you immediately act on it for your protection. You should not go to any family or friendly gatherings, nor should you go out for travel, shopping, or leisure.

On the part of the Communities Secretary, Robert Jenrick, people who receive the text messages or letters will be asked to immediately stay at home. They are to continue doing such for 12 weeks. Military personnel will be tasked to coordinate plans on how to deliver groceries to affected persons.

The Government’s Rationale

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has explained the rationale behind these unprecedented measures. For one, it will help slow down the spread of COVID-19 and save thousands of lives in the process. The government said this is why the most vulnerable needs to stay at home.

Mr. Jenrick also said that the government will be making a major national effort within a short time. He said that community pharmacies will be asked to deliver medicines, while local food distributors and councils will drop off food on the doorsteps of those affected.