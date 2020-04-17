Arizona Teacher Had Sex With Student On Multiple Occasions During ‘Inappropriate Relationship,’ Charged

A teacher in Quartzsite, Arizona, was arrested Monday (April 13) for having sex with a student.

According to a press release by the Quartzsite Police Department, on April 10, officials received a report stating that a school teacher and a student were “involved in an inappropriate relationship.” Investigation revealed that the teacher, identified as 23-year-old Garrett Sweetland, and the unnamed student were “having a relationship as boyfriend and girlfriend.”

“Upon further investigation, Investigators were able to determine that the two had been engaged in sexual acts on multiple occasions during the duration of the alleged relationship,” the press release stated.

Following an investigation, the teacher was taken into custody.

“The Quartzsite Police Department arrested and booked Garrett Sweetland for 10 counts of Sexual Conduct with a minor under ARS. 13-1405B. a Class 2 Felony,” the news release said, adding that the accused worked as a teacher with the Quartzsite Elementary School District and taught third and fourth grades. Investigation into the case was ongoing and no additional details were released.

In a similar incident in Minnesota on Monday, a teacher was charged with criminal sexual conduct for having sex with a teen and inappropriately touching another student. Investigation into the incident began last month when a 14-year-old girl told police that the accused “touched her inappropriately over the clothing several times.” The girl also revealed that the teacher, identified as 31-year-old Daniel Sinclair Fragodt, was in a relationship with an 18-year-old. The teacher and the 18-year-old had sex multiple times in various places including school premises. The accused was taken into custody and charged. He was also placed on administrative leave.

In another incident last month, a former Michigan teacher was jailed for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old student. The student and the teacher exchanged numbers in November 2016 and had sex in his car the following month. They went on to have sex multiple times till she graduated from school six months later. The accused was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct and sentenced to one year imprisonment.