Arizona Toddler Drowns In Backyard Pool After Being Left Unsupervised

The Glendale Fire Department, Arizona, Wednesday found a two-year-old girl lying lifeless after drowning in a pool.

The infant drowned in the backyard pool of a home near 53rd and Northern avenues in Glendale. Her parents and her five-year-old brother were present at the house when the shocking incident took place.

Firefighters, who arrived at their home, found the father desperately trying to rescue his baby girl by providing her CPR. The girl wasn’t breathing and her body showed no signs of a pulse.

The emergency crew immediately took over the situation and rushed her to a nearby hospital. Doctors tried everything possible to bring the little one back to life but unfortunately, nothing could save her. She was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police investigation revealed that the girl and her older brother were in the backyard with their mother. The incident is believed to have occurred when the mother went inside the house leaving the kids under the father’s supervision who at that moment was busy doing some home renovation work.

A while later when the father realized that both his kids were nowhere in sight, he went looking for them. But to his unpleasant surprise, he found his baby girl drowned in the pool. He immediately pulled her out and realized she wasn’t breathing and tried providing her with some of his own by giving her a CPR. But it was too late.

The police on further investigation of the area found that the pool did not have a fence nor any child safety locks on the doors. They believe that the unfortunate incident could have been avoided if they had adhered to these basic child safety precautions.

The investigation is underway and no further details are available at the moment.

In an incident that took place in Livonia, Michigan, last month, a two-year-old boy drowned in a crowded pool of a Holiday Inn hotel. He was underwater for about four minutes before a nine-year-old girl found the boy and informed her godmother who pulled him out of the pool. Luckily, the hotel had in-house nursing staff who immediately responded to the scene and saved the boy’s life.