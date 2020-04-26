Arrested Florida Man Put Fake Coronavirus Warning On His Door To Avoid Authorities

A Florida man who was arrested tried to avoid capture by claiming he had coronavirus. He posted a makeshift sign on his door and claimed that he had the coronavirus, authorities had said.

According to Fox News, 28-year-old Joshua Price was arrested by officers on April 16 for fleeing and eluding law enforcement as well as for violating his probation. They discovered the sign as they went to pick him up, which read “COVID-19 infected since 4/8/20” in blue ink. The police, who were following coronavirus protocol, wore full protective gear as they took him into custody.

The Putnam County Sheriff wrote on Facebook that, COVID-19 or not, the sign will not stop police from taking a felon into custody. An investigation into the incident revealed that Price wrote the sign so that he could possibly avoid arrest, authorities said. The suspect had several warrants out on him already.

On the other hand, based on the Florida Department of Health data, the state has 28,576 cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, an increase of 258 positive cases from the same day’s morning report and an increase of 698 from Tuesday evening, Florida Today reported.

The death toll as it stands statewide moved up to 927, marking an increase of 34 since the morning report. As for COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities, the top three age groups with the most cases are those ranging from 45-54, 55-64 and 35-44.

Among the cities in Florida, there are five who have the most cases of coronavirus detected. At the top is Miami, Dade with 6,227. Hialeah, Dade followed with 1,303 confirmed cases. Hollywood, Broward had 1,135 cases, while Fort Lauderdale, Broward had 967 cases. Rounding out the list of cities is Orlando, Orange with 922 cases.

Perhaps that’s the reason why Price used the COVID-19 warning on his door to scare away the authorities. The authorities were quick to add that there was no clear indication that Price had symptoms of the deadly virus.