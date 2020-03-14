Arsenal Aubameyang transfer crisis, Man Utd in £70m De Gea decision, Man City double deal

Arsenal may be forced to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang due to his wage demands, Manchester United have a £70m decision to make on David de Gea’s futures, Manchester City are hoping to tie down two of their key players, Liverpool must decide on Philippe Coutinho while Chelsea’s plans may change due to Olivier Giroud.

Kagawa on Manchester United exit

Salah on the move?

Wilson on his future

De Gea decision

Chelse eye German ace

Aubameyang replacements

Coutinho decision

Giroud wants to stay

Arsenal forced to sell Aubameyang

Madrid back in for De Gea

City double deal

Arsenal need to make their mind up on club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Manchester United are expecting a bid from Real Madrid for David de Gea

Manchester City are hoping to tie down Raheem Sterling and Kevin de Bruyne to new deals

Transfer news LIVE: Saturday 7 March

Kagawa on Manchester United exit Shinji Kagawa admits he knew he had to leave Manchester United when Louis van Gaal signed Angel Di Maria and Radamel Falcao. “There was another change of manager [when Moyes was sacked],” Kagawa told The Athletic. “I was now in my fourth manager in just over two years. “I joined a club with the same manager for 25 years and then they had Moyes, Giggs and van Gaal. “I did not play well in the World Cup finals in Brazil. Japan were bottom and eliminated. I felt I needed a new challenge to help me get back to my best. “Maybe that could have been in Manchester, but then Angel Di Maria and Radamel Falcao arrived. “That only made my situation worse. I knew it was time for me to leave Manchester after two years when Van Gaal said to me: ‘Shinji, you are not going to play as much for me.'”

Salah on the move? Joe Cole reckons Mohamed Salah could leave Liverpool – because he’ll get paid more elsewhere. Cole told BT Sport: “Sometimes when you have massive success it brings its own problems. “You now have the best goalie in the world, the best centre-half in the world and three or four of the best players in the world. “They are going to want to be paid the best in the world. They will look at their counterparts in Madrid and Barcelona and be thinking I want those wages. “I don’t know what their wage bill is at the moment but if they want to keep going they need to keep these players. “Sometimes a player like Salah might have his head turned and always dreamed of playing for a Real Madrid or Barcelona. “It’s now about keeping the group together, keeping the manager together, keeping the momentum. “Have they got the finances to do that? I’m sure they have because they are a well-run club. “If they keep them together I’m sure it will be a period of dominance.”

Wilson on his future Harry Wilson admits he’s got a decision to make on his Liverpool future. The midfielder has been on loan at Bournemouth this season and could leave in the summer with chances in the first team lacking. Adam Lallana and Xherdan Shaqiri are also set to leave in the summer but Wilson will decide on his own future in the summer. Speaking on BT he said: “I feel like I’ve got that decision to make in the summer. “I feel like my lost two years of loans have been good and this one has been positive for me as well. “I’m finally in the Premier League which is what I’ve worked towards. “In the summer I will be concentrating on Wales but once that is done, I may have a decision to make.”

De Gea decision Manchester United could let David de Gea join Real Madrid to fund a revamp this summer. United are keen to land Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish and also need a new central defender to partner Harry Maguire. And the £70m fee for De Gea could go towards that. It would also free up a big salary United could spend elsewhere and provide Dean Henderson the chance to make a claim for the long term No 1 spot at United. United remain in transition but moving on De Gea, Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez in one summer would be a massive statement.

Chelse eye German ace Chelsea want to sign Armel Bella-Kotchap, according to the Sun. The 18-year-old defender has impressed in Germany this year for VfL Bochum in the second tier. And Chelsea are said to be keen on a deal as they look to add more young talent to their squad. The Germany U18 star is valued at £6.5m while Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham, Barcelona and Real Madrid are all said to be keeping tabs.

Aubameyang replacements Arsenal may have to be creative this summer if they need to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but with two young strikers on the books they might decide to strengthen other areas rather than attack. We took a look at four options they could go for if the Gabon striker does move on. It won’t be easy for Arsenal to replace him due to FFP and the likelihood of them missing out on the Champions League again. But they will still have options and players keen to join as Mikel Arteta tries to help the club turn the corner.

Coutinho decision Liverpool have a decision to make on their pursuit of Philippe Coutinho after Barcelona’s plan to sell him this summer emerged. Sport claim Barcelona want to use Coutinho as a makeweight in a deal to bring in a super star signing. And with Barca heavily linked with Neymar a move to PSG could make sense for Coutinho. However Liverpool have also been linked with bringing him back to the club. But with the theory that Barcelona want to use him to help them sign a key player Liverpool have to decide if they would let any of their superstars go as part of the deal.

Giroud wants to stay Olivier Giroud is now hoping to land a new contract at Chelsea after getting back into the team.. Giroud is out of contract in the summer and was disappointed not to move on in January after interest from Italy and lower down the Premier League. But, after scoring scoring in the Tottenham win and playing a key role over the last two weeks, he wants to stay. When asked if he’d like a new at Chelsea he said: “Yes. Yes. Yeah, of course. “There are a few months to go, games to win and maybe another trophy, and after, you know, I think I have two (or) three nice seasons in front of me. “It’s not the time to talk about contracts and everything but I will take a decision when it comes.”

Arsenal forced to sell Aubameyang Arsenal could be forced to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer due to his wage demands, according to the Daily Mail. Aubameyang will enter the final 12 months of his contract when the season ends and Mikel Arteta is keen to either tie him down to a new deal or sell him. The club also want things sorted this summer so they don’t lose him for free in the summer of 2021. And the Mail claim his £300,000 a week wage demands could scupper any deal for Arsenal and will force them to sell the striker. Aubameyang has been linked with Barcelona and Inter Milan, after scoring 17 Premier League goals in 25 games. The 30-year-old became club captain after Granit Xhaka was stripped of the role earlier this season by Unai Emery, but now his future looks in doubt. Arsenal are 10th in the Premier League and will almost certainly miss out on Champions League football again next season making wages that size unaffordable.

Madrid back in for De Gea Real Madrid are back in the hunt for David de Gea, according to the Sun. Manchester United keeper De Gea has struggled with his form over the last two seasons, but Madrid could offer him an escape. Zinedine Zidane is said to remain a huge fan and wants him to replace Thibaut Courtois. Although it is claimed United would demand £70m for the goalkeeper with Dean Henderson an option to replace him. That comes despite the Belgium star joining Madrid from Chelsea and recovering from a poor start at the club. Real Madrid are top of La Liga after 26 games having only conceded 17 – the fewest in the League – and sit a point ahead of Barcelona as they come down the home stretch.

City double deal Manchester City are hoping to tie Kevin de Bruyne and Raheem Sterling down to new contracts despite their European ban. The Premier League champions have been banned from Europe for two years after a breach of FFP, but are appealing and believe they will get off any ban. And the Daily Mail report that City are set to open contract talks with two of their key players. City want De Bruyne and Sterling to confirm their loyalty to the club by signing new deals and signalling that all remains well at the Etihad.

Kagawa on Manchester United exit

Salah on the move?

Wilson on his future

De Gea decision

Chelse eye German ace

Aubameyang replacements

Coutinho decision

Giroud wants to stay

Arsenal forced to sell Aubameyang

Madrid back in for De Gea

City double deal