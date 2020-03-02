Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits Olympiakos regret despite Gunners’ Athens triumph

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed a big regret from their Europa League clash despite the Gunners beating Olympiakos.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta felt his team missed too many opportunities during their 1-0 win over Olympiakos on Thursday night. Both teams struggled to hit the target during the Europa League first-leg clash and the Spaniard felt his side could have put themselves in a better position for the return leg next week.

The Gunners left it late to score, as Alexandre Lacazette found the back of the net in the 81st minute to register his second goal in consecutive games. The move started from the back when Shkodran Mustafi hit a long cross=field pass down the left flank. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang managed to stop the ball going out of play and then laid the ball off to Bukayo Saka. The teenager then picked out Lacazette in the box with a pin-point pass, leaving the striker with a tap-in to score the only goal of the game. JUST IN: Chelsea compile £210m transfer shortlist, Man Utd release clause, Liverpool, Arsenal bids

The away goal could end up being crucial in the tie, but on the night Arsenal only managed to get three of their 12 shots on target. And Arteta was concerned his side didn't score more goals in Greece. "We could have put the tie in a better position," he said.

“We had positions and chances where we’d expect the players to put the ball in the net. “We’re going game-by-game. There are a lot of things we want to improve.” Arteta has been trying to improve the fitness of his players since he returned to the club, although he still has a way to go to get them playing the way he wants. “I still see things that mean we can’t control the game and damage the opponent,” he said. “But we are playing with a lot of commitment. We had three players with cramp, struggling at the end.”