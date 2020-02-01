Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta closes in on £5m transfer target despite player being injured

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is considering signing Southampton defender Cedric Soares before the window closes, despite the player being injured.

According to Sky Sports, Soares will make a loan switch to the Emirates until the end of the season. The 28-year-old, who will be a free agent in the summer, has been an important player for Southampton this season and has scored one goal and provided one assist in 19 appearances this season. However, if the Portuguese defender seals a move to Arsenal he won’t be able to play for Arteta straight away as he is currently injured. Cedric picked up a foot injury against Crystal Palace last week and isn’t expected to return for another three weeks. According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are prepared to pay the Saints £5million plus bonuses for the defender. JUST IN – Man Utd transfer news LIVE: Ed Woodward to follow Bruno Fernandes deal with second signing

Arteta's squad is currently stretched with numerous injuries to defenders. Calum Chambers suffered a season-ending injury after he ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and could be out for up to nine months. Shkodran Mustafi injured his ankle against Bournemouth on Monday, but despite being taken off on a stretcher, scans later revealed it to be an ankle sprain, which means he is expected to be out for weeks rather than months.

The Gunners are also not expecting Kieran Tierney to return until March and Sead Kolasinac is managing his recovery from an ankle problem. Although a deal has not been completed for Soares, Southampton have already brought in another right-back. The Saints signed Tottenham youngster Kyle Walker-Peters on loan for the rest of the season. If Soares does make the switch to the capital he will be the Gunners’ second signing of the month. Arsenal agreed a £12m deal with Flamengo for centre-back Pablo Mari on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old only joined Flamengo last year from Manchester City, although he never made a senior appearance for the Citizens. Although he had been with City since 2016, he had loan spells at Girona, NAC Breda and Deportivo La Coruna, before signing for Flamengo. Arsenal are paying the Brazilian club a £4m loan fee for Mari, and have the option to make the move permanent for £8m in the summer. “When I spoke to my agent, it was a big thing that Arsenal were interested in me,” Mari told the Gunners’ official website. “This is one of the best clubs in the world, so I’m absolutely delighted to be joining. I’m really looking forward to playing in this jersey and helping my team.