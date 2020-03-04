Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta makes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transfer plea after Everton win

Mikel Arteta wants Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to remain at Arsenal.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will weigh up his future at the end of the season but Mikel Arteta has pleaded with the forward to stay with Arsenal following his brace in the 3-2 win over Everton.

Arteta’s side still sit ninth in the Premier League table but are just seven points outside of the Champions League places. The Gunners will likely need to be playing in Europe’s premier competition to fend off interest from Barcelona this summer. Aubameyang took his seasonal goals tally up to 19 with his two cool finishes against Everton. And the Gabon international’s boss then highlighted the importance he is to the north Londoners. “I’m so happy with him because as a captain he is a great example to everybody else,” Arteta said.

“To work the way he works defensively, he is a very good captain. “Other clubs are right to want him but hopefully we can convince him this is the right place for him. “He is very much part of what we’re trying to build and he is of this mindset.” Arsenal have recorded win over Newcastle, Olympiakos and Everton in the last seven days and Aubameyang has played every minute.

“Once I knew physically he could do it, it was just about him doing it every three days,” Arteta added. “He has big expectations and we have to support him as a club and that’s the challenge we have. “He needs to feel fulfilled. We are not that good to allow some players not to do that (not work defensively).” Eddie Nketiah was handed a rare Premier League start by Arteta and he repaid the faith by scoring his side’s opening goal.