Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City in Isco transfer battle as Real Madrid open to sale

Real Madrid midfielder Isco is being eyed by three Premier League clubs.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are battling for Real Madrid midfielder Isco. The Spain international faces an uncertain future at the Bernabeu after a mixed campaign under Zinedine Zidane.

According to El Desmarque, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is looking to raise funds ahead of a move for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe. Isco has emerged as an asset to sell because a host of clubs are interested in his signature. Arsenal are one of three Premier League clubs reported to have expressed an interest ahead of the summer transfer window. Chelsea have been frequently linked with a move for the 27-year-old by the Spanish press.

Frank Lampard is reportedly a fan and believes he is capable of starring in the Premier League. It would be surprising to see Lampard add another attacking midfielder to his squad, however. Chelsea have agreed a £33.3million (€40m) deal with Ajax for playmaker Hakim Ziyech ahead of the summer while Mason Mount, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley are already on the club’s books. Manchester City are the final top-flight team eyeing Isco. Pep Guardiola is expected to revamp his squad as a result of their less-than-impressive Premier League title defence.