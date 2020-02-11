Arsenal fans rage at one Gunners star after Burnley draw as horrendous stat emerges

Arsenal fans are fuming at Alexandre Lacazette, after Mikel Arteta’s side laboured to a 0-0 draw against Burnley, after a shock statistic revealed the striker hasn’t scored an away Premier League goal in an entire calendar year.

Arsenal left Turf Moor with a single point, after the Gunners drew 0-0 against Burnley. Arsenal fans are absolutely fuming with Alexandre Lacazette, after another disappointing performance.

Lacazette has now gone 365 days without a Premier League away goal. It means that, by the next match, it would have been over a year since he last got on the scoresheet on Arsenal’s league travels. His last away goal came on February 2 2019, in a 2-1 win against Huddersfield Town. Since then, he’s managed to score eight goals at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League.

Gunners fans think it’s finally time to drop the France international. He put in another laboured performance on the road for Arsenal, in their 0-0 draw against Burnley. “If you start him again you’re Anti Arsenal,” claimed one Twitter fan. “GET THIS BUM OUT,” said another supporter, while one said: “Never play him again.”

“Not good enough at all, so s***,” claimed another Twitter user. One Arsenal fan said: “Laca out of the club now, ozil finished. Pepe shouldve played let alone started.” “Please drop Laca,” urged an Arsenal supporter. Another Gunners fan added: “That was painful to watch. Probably lacas worst performance for arsenal.” “I never want to see Lacazette start a match for us ever again,” tweeted one fan. “Lacazette doesn’t deserve to start a single game for arsenal,” claimed another supporter.

Arsenal failed to properly close the gap on Chelsea in fourth place, after leaving Turf Moor with a point. The Gunners have now drawn their last four matches in a row in the Premier League, and have slipped to 10th in the table. But, they’re unbeaten since December 12, with a 2-0 home win against Manchester United since their last defeat. Arteta’s side are now level on points with Southampton, Newcastle United, and Burnley.