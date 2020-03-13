Arsenal hero Charlie Nicholas makes bold Liverpool and Man City prediction about Gunners

Arsenal hero Charlie Nicholas has made a bold prediction about the Gunners that concerns Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

Charlie Nicholas has tipped Arsenal to challenge Liverpool and Manchester City in two years’ time. The Gunners are looking to end their two-year absence from the Champions League this term having finished outside of the top four in the last three seasons since they last challenged for the title.

The north Londoners have not been in a title race since finishing second to Leicester in 2015-16 and have not won the league since 2004. Despite intermittently challenging for the big prize after that, Arsenal did become famed for their consistency in challenging for the Champions League. But they have not done that in the past three seasons and face a difficult task to do so this term, although Saturday’s win over West Ham moved them within five points of fourth-placed Chelsea – though they stay 10th in the table. Arteta’s main task, therefore, is restoring the club’s top-four status to deliver a much-needed financial boost.

Yet Nicholas, while discussing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future, suggested that Arsenal could even compete for the league in as little as two seasons if they keep the Gabon international. The 17-goal striker won the Golden Boot last season, sharing it with Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, and is looking to retain it this term with no player having netted more than him this term. But his contract has just over 12 months left to run and unless he pens a fresh extension, Arsenal may be forced to sell Aubameyang this season to avoid losing him for a fee below his market value the following January or for nothing in the summer of 2021. And Nicholas is confident the club can compete for the biggest honours if they keep Aubameyang, suggesting they could even hunt down Liverpool and City. The league-leading Reds have lost just one of their 29 games, winning 27 to open up a 25-point lead at the top of the table – albeit having played two games more.

They are closing in on their first title since 1990 and could surpass the 100-point mark, just as City did in 2017-18, having won the league in both of the previous two campaigns. Pep Guardiola’s charges racked up a phenomenal 197 points across their two title-winning seasons, also winning an FA Cup and two Carabao Cups. While they are some way off Liverpool the term, they remain convincingly the second best team in the league having retained the League Cup a third straight season. City could even retain the FA Cup and are one of the favourites to win the Champions League, which last season was won by Liverpool. On what Arteta should tell Aubameyang to convince him to stay at the Emirates, Nicholas said on Sky Sports News: “’With your goals, you can help guide this team back where it should be again. We’ll get defenders in, we’ll get new midfielders in.

‘“The actual attacking side of things, if you score 25-30 goals a season then we have a chance of threatening the top four, maybe even challenging the top two.’ “That’s maybe a couple of years away.” Challenged on his claim by presenter Jeff Stelling, Nicholas doubled down and said with a serious face: “Yes, I wouldn’t expect Arsenal to be challenging the top two next season. “You don’t always have to spend £100m to get players in positions that’s going to make it better. “It’s like the old days of Arsenal, when [Arsene] Wenger brought players in, he didn’t bring in superstars, he made them superstars.