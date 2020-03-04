Arsenal icon Ian Wright heaps praise on ‘most solid’ defender after Everton win

Arsenal hero Ian Wright has praised Shkodran Mustafi.

Arsenal icon Ian Wright heaped praise on Shkodran Mustafi following the Gunners’ 3-2 win over Everton on Sunday. The German defender played his fifth straight Premier League game and put in a solid display for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Mustafi has been a key player for Arteta in recent weeks. The 27-year-old has played every minute of Arsenal's last five league games, keeping clean sheets in back-to-back games. Having been scarcely used by Unai Emery, Mustafi has emerged as one of Arteta's most trusted figures in his team. Arsenal are on a rich run of form, having gone unbeaten since the turn of the year.

And on Sunday, they took a step closer to qualifying for the Champions League by coming from behind to beat Everton. Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored within 49 seconds at the Emirates to give the Toffees the lead, before a goal from Eddie Nketiah and a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang double earned the Gunners the three points. But Wright believes the credit should go to Mustafi, with the ex-striker heaping praise on the German. "Mustafi is playing fantastic now," he said to Premier League productions.

“It wasn’t long ago that after the Chelsea game I thought he was someone they had to move on. “It seems like he’s [Arteta] getting a tune out of him now. “He’s become one of our most solid players.” Arsenal are now just four points behind the Champions League places, and Wright was full of confidence for his former team.