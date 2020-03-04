Arsenal icon Ian Wright makes top four call after Everton win

Arsenal are creeping up on the top four places after another win – this week against Everton.

Arsenal’s 3-2 win over Everton was their best performance of the season, and showed how far they’ve come under Mikel Arteta. That’s the opinion of Liverpool hero Steve McManaman. The Gunners stepped up their challenge for a Champions League place by coming from behind against Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Arsenal got off to the worst possible start on Sunday as Dominic Calvert-Lewin pounced after just 49 seconds of the match. The Toffees took the early lead as it appeared the game was set to be another difficult one for Arteta's side. However, they showed great character to come from behind and get the three points. Eddie Nketiah and a double from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saw Arsenal past Everton at the Emirates, a win which moved them further up the Premier League table.

Having gone into the game in 11th spot, they leapfrogged Burnley to go into ninth, and are now just four points away from a possible Champions League space. Currently, they are five behind fourth-placed Chelsea, but if Manchester City's European ban is upheld, the fifth-placed team in the table will also secure Champions League football. And Arteta's side could be about to defy the odds and qualify for Europe's premier tournament for the first time since the 2016/17 season. Speaking to Premier League Productions, ex-Liverpool ace McManaman explained why he was so impressed with Arteta's side and the transformation they've made since he took over from Unai Emery.

“They’re all buying into the plan that he wants to do,” he said. “The way he wants to play is the right way, he wants to play entertaining football, keep the ball on the ground, entertain the crowd, be positive and make and score chances. “For 65 minutes it was the best – as good as they’ve played this season. “It was certainly the best I’ve seen them play under Mikel Arteta.

“The future is bright for them, if he gets the investments he wants, of course. “Going forward, the run of fixtures they’ve got until the international break – after the Southampton game, if they beat Brighton and Southampton, they’re challenging Manchester United at this moment in time.” Fellow pundit Ian Wright agreed with McManaman and declared that he is confident in his former team. The ex-striker said he believes Arsenal will be confident playing against anybody in the Premier League with the form they’re currently on.