Arsenal likely to cash in on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as Barcelona eye striker

The forward has been Arsenal’s key player ever since he joined the club back in 2018.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is likely to leave Premier League side Arsenal this summer, in his pursuit of Champions League football.

The Gabon international has scored 15 goals in the league so far this season, joint-third with Southampton striker Danny Ings, and his heavy contribution to the side has stopped the Gunners from sliding further down the table. Mikel Arteta’s men are currently 10th in the table, and may need to sell multiple players to raise funds for a rebuild in the summer. Aubameyang could be at the top of that selling list, as the 30-year-old has less than 18 months left remaining on his current contract. The striker started joined AC Milan as a teenager back in 2008, although he failed to make an immediate impact at the San Siro. After multiple loan spells in France, he joined St-Etienne in 2011 where he kickstarted his career. His brilliant performances and goalscoring ability earned him a move to Borussia Dortmund after spending two seasons with the French side, and continued to impress out in Germany before arriving at the Emirates Stadium in 2018.

After winning last season’s Premier League golden boot, Aubameyang may be looking for one last major move at 30-years-old. It’s believed that La Liga champions Barcelona are one of the sides interested in a possible move. If the Gabon striker is to leave England in the next transfer window, it will be essential that Mikel Arteta secures an adequate replacement, as Aubameyang has become a key player for the side. According to the Mirror, Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler and RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano are two of the players on the Gunners’ radar ahead of the summer. Despite the signing of David Luiz in the summer, the Premier League side have failed to fully tighten up their defence – one of the main reasons for the sacking of Unai Emery earlier on in the season.